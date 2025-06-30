Meet Katana – India’s AI-Powered Rifle That Thinks, Tracks And Kills Before Enemy Blinks

New Delhi: A quiet revolution is unfolding inside India’s defense corridors. At the icy ridges of Galwan, a new soldier has taken position – not of flesh and blood, but of circuits and steel. The Indian Army has inducted the country’s first AI-based advanced rifle platform – the Katana system.

Developed by Gridbots Technologies, this is not a conventional firearm. It sees beyond the visible. It responds in milliseconds. It thinks before it strikes. Tested with Indian forces under extreme conditions in Ladakh, Katana is not only a weapon but an autonomous sentry with a digital brain.

No sun, no moon, no matter. It works in darkness, fog or snow. It locks in with sharpness whether the enemy hides behind heat, smoke or distance. Visual, infrared and radio – it reads every layer. A suite of high-end GPUs processes data from multiple sensors at once, painting a live target in full spectrum.

And then, silence. One shot. One confirmed kill.

Katana does not need to be handheld. It does not wait for commands under fire. Operable remotely, this system protects soldiers from direct exposure. Ideal for convoy protection. Sharp in perimeter defense. Deadly in isolated outposts.

The system’s backbone is built on Indian tech. Every circuit and algorithm is a story of homegrown ambition. Its success in the field sends a quiet but bold message – India does not chase military strength abroad anymore. It builds it, byte by byte, within.

Katana is more than metal. It is a message. To every adversary watching – India is thinking smarter, moving faster and fighting the next war today.