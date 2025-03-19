A 59-year-old tailor, Vasanthi Cheruveettil, from Kerala, decided to go beyond what anyone thought was possible and made history by successfully solo trekking to the Everest Base Camp without any formal training.

How Did She Accomplish The Trek?

Vasanthi, a resident of Thalipparamba in Kannur, had no formal training, and relied on YouTube videos to learn the basics of trekking and fitness routine. Additionally, she also learned Hindi to communicate on her adventure.

According to Manorama, the quinquagenarian trained for four months for the trekking. She walked for three hours every morning and then again in the evening with friends for 5 to 6 kilometers.

From Kerala To Everest- The Journey

When she embarked on her journey from Bengaluru to Kathmandu, her flight to Lukla was canceled. But a German couple assisted her to Surkhet. On her trek, she faced steep ascents, narrow passages, and other difficulties but she kept on going.

She began her trek from Nepal's Surke, on February 15 and reached the south base camp on February 23. On this adventure, she met foreigners mostly but also came across a father-son duo from Thiruvananthapuram, as per Manorama.

Vasanthi's Viral Instagram Post

Conquering the heights, she posted a picture of herself, on the social media platform Instagram, in the photo she is at the base camp in the traditional Kerala attire over her trekking suit.

In the post caption, she wrote, "Everest Base Camp in Kerala attire."

She funds her trips and adventures through her tailoring and with the help of her children if needed. Manorama reported that before leaving for the trek she handed her gold ornaments to her son and asked him to pawn them if she needed emergency funds on her trip and that is how she arranged the helicopter ride back to Lukla.

What's Next?

This was not her first trip alone, she has been on a solo trip to Thailand before, and moving forward, she plans to go to the Great Wall Of China Next.