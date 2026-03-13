Advertisement
NewsIndiaMeet Ketan Mehta – the Merchant Navy engineer released from Iranian prison after 57 days
KETAN MEHTA RELEASED FROM IRAN

Meet Ketan Mehta – the Merchant Navy engineer released from Iranian prison after 57 days

Ketan Mehta, a Merchant Navy engineer from Ghaziabad, was released from an Iranian prison after 57 days. He is presently staying in a hotel under the supervision of the Indian embassy in Iran and will return home once conditions are safe.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 04:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Meet Ketan Mehta – the Merchant Navy engineer released from Iranian prison after 57 daysKetan Mehta, 27. (Photo: Special Arrangements)

New Delhi: Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh celebrated Holi with a sigh of relief when long-awaited news came that Ketan Mehta, a Merchant Navy engineer residing in DLF Colony, will soon renite with his family. He was released from a prison in Iran after being held for 57 days.

At present, he is staying in a hotel under the supervision of the Indian embassy in Tehran and will return to India once the situation in the war-torn country stabilises. The Mehta family at home is filled with joy and relief.

The arrest and detention

Ketan was detained by the Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at Bandar Abbas port after his tanker M T Valiant Roar was seized on December 8. The IRGC alleged that the vessel, which was intercepted in international waters off the port of Dibba, the United Arab Emirates, was being used to smuggle 6,000 tonnes of fuel. 

He was held in Tehran’s prison from that day onwards. Mukesh Mehta, his father, sought help from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to secure his release and safe return.

He had been working as a third engineer with a Dubai-based oil company since June 2025. His role involved serving on ships that transport oil from Iran.

Family contact and reassurance

Through the assistance of the Indian embassy in Tehran, he was allowed to speak with his family while in prison. Mukesh kept regular contact with his son through these calls.

The last conversation before his arrest took place on December 31, when Ketan had told his father he would return to Dubai in three to four days. After that, the communication was lost. On January 16, the family learned that Ketan had been detained by Iranian authorities.

A joyous Holi reunion

The long wait ended on March 4, the day of Holi, when the phone rang and Ketan’s voice came through saying he had been released. The news brought the family to tears.

The Indian embassy in Tehran had intervened in court to secure his release. All arrangements for his return to India are underway, and he will fly home as soon as commercial flights resume.

Ketan’s release provides relief not only to his family but also to Ghaziabad, offering a moment of hope during the ongoing war between Iran, the United States and Israel.

 

