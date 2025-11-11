Advertisement
Meet Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, Kashmir Cleric Behind Radicalisation Of Doctors, Turning Them Into Terrorists

Intelligence sources indicate that Irfan played a key role in influencing medical professionals and students. He is reported to have shown them JeM-inspired videos and remained in contact with handlers in Afghanistan through VoIP communication.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 08:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Meet Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, Kashmir Cleric Behind Radicalisation Of Doctors, Turning Them Into Terrorists

A series of arrest by security agencies across India has exposed a syndicate of doctors working against India. Now after the Delhi blast, security agencies have now identified Maulvi Irfan Ahmad as the “brain” behind the operation, responsible for ideological indoctrination. His earlier experience as a paramedical staffer gave him easy access to the medical community.

Authorities have identified cleric Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, also known as Imam Irfan, as the alleged mastermind of a “white-collar” terror module that involved the radicalization of several doctors and medical students. The network is believed to have links with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH).

Irfan Ahmad previously worked as a paramedical staff member at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and served as an Imam at a mosque in Nowgam. These positions gave him direct access to the medical community, enabling him to expand his network discreetly.

The module allegedly raised funds under the pretext of charitable and social welfare activities, using professional and academic networks. These funds were reportedly used to procure logistics, arms, and materials required for assembling IEDs.

He is known to have been closely associated with Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather.

The investigation suggests that the terror network functioned under the cover of professional and academic legitimacy.

Maulvi Irfan Ahmad is believed to have led the ideological component of the operation, while the doctors and other associates facilitated logistics and execution. He has been arrested, and authorities today conducted a thorough search of his residence in Shopian. His brother, who serves in the J&K Police, is also being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
