Meet Medicine Man Of Uttar Pradesh: Lost His Young Son But Turned Grief Into Service By Ensuring Free Treatment For Lakhs

Medicine Man of Uttar Pradesh: Medical education is much more expensive in India and abroad. Those doing it from private universities spend lakhs and sometimes even crores to become a doctor. And when one becomes a doctor, he/she look for a well-paying job or start their own clinic/hospital where they charge hundreds to thousands as a fee. At a time when health treatment has become expensive and government hospitals are overcrowded and overstressed, a common man from Varanasi has emerged as the Medicine Man of Uttar Pradesh by ensuring free treatment to the poor and vulnerable at their doorsteps by organising medical camps.

Who Is Rajesh Singh Dayal ?

Born on 8th September 1968, Rajesh Singh Dayal hails from Varanasi and comes from a humble background. A post graduate in law, he is the Managing Director of Dayal Group.

Turning Loss Into Philanthropy

About ten years ago, tragedy struck Rajesh Singh Dayal’s family when his elder son, Kunwar Yasharth, passed away — a shocking sight that marked the end of his young life. The loss devastated Rajesh, breaking his spirit in ways only a parent can understand. Yet, instead of letting grief consume him, he chose a different path: to heal his pain by helping others. A few years after his son’s death, Rajesh took it upon himself to provide free medical care to the poor. He began this mission in Salempur, one of the less developed regions in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria and Ballia districts, where his team of doctors started holding health camps from village to village, offering check-ups and treatment at no cost.

Honoured For His Service

Singh, popularly known as the Medicine Man of Uttar Pradesh, was recently honoured by Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, as he was conferred with “Vidya Vachaspati Award” during the Top 50 Indian Icon Award Show.

Praising Rajesh Singh Dayal’s selfless service, Minister Athawale highlighted his extraordinary contribution in the health sector, where he ensured free treatment to more than 2 lakh people of Uttar Pradesh and facilitated over 5,000 free cataract operations for senior citizens, giving them a new ray of hope and life. He lauded him as a true example of humanity and service.

Expressing his gratitude, Rajesh Singh Dayal said that the award is not just a trophy but a greater responsibility, motivating him to serve society and the field of education with even more dedication.

Inspiration For Many

With his continuous selfless service, Rajesh Dayal Singh has become an inspiration for many. He has proved that giving back to society can make the world better for everyone. What began as a personal attempt to overcome unbearable grief has transformed into a mission that has touched countless lives. By turning his pain into purpose, he has given health and dignity to the poor who had nowhere else to turn. His story is a reminder that even in the face of tragedy, compassion can create ripples of change.