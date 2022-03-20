Meet N Biren Singh - the first BJP CM to win successive term in Manipur: A look at his profile

BJP leader and acting Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today met state Governor La. Ganesan and submitted his claim to form the next government in the state. It would be his second successive term as the state’s Chief Minister. Let’s have a look at his life and political career.

Life and education

N Biren Singh was born on January 1, 1961 in Manipur’s capital Imphal. He is married to Hiyainu Devi and the couple has one son and two daughters.

Singh started his career as a footballer, but later became a journalist. He started the vernacular newspaper Naharolgi Thoudang in 1992, and worked as its editor till 2001.

Singh holds a BA degree from Manipur University.

Political career

Singh entered politics in 2002 and joined the Democratic Revolutionary People's Party. He became an MLA from the Heingang constituency.



In 2003, Singh was appointed as the state’s Minister of State of Vigilance in 2003, and was given the additional portfolio of Forest & Environment Minister.



He later joined the Indian National Congress and once again won from the Heingang constituency in the 2007 Assembly elections. Singh was then appointed as Manipur's Minister of Irrigation & Flood Control and Youth Affairs & Sports and Consumer Affairs & Public Distribution (CAF&PD).



Singh won from this seat in the 2012 Assembly elections for the third successive term.



He resigned from the Manipur Legislative Assembly after rebelling against the then Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.



Singh joined the BJP in October 2016. Singh contested the Assembly elections next year from the Heingang seat and won once again for the fourth consecutive time.

He was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur on March 15, 2017. It was for the first time that the BJP had formed the government in the state.



The BJP has returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in the state.