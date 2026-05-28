Meet Princee Rani, woman IPS officer to become first BSF Tripura Frontier IG

AGARTALA: IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, Princee Rani, has been appointed as the Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier, replacing the incumbent IG Aloke Kumar Chakraborty, officials said here on Thursday. A senior official said that her appointment follows her husband, Parshant Kumar Goyal, an IAS officer, who recently returned from central deputation and joined the Tripura administration as Secretary.

Goyal is currently serving as the Secretary of the Public Works Department and the Finance Department in the Tripura government. The appointment of Princee Rani marks a significant milestone as she becomes the first woman IG of the BSF’s Tripura Frontier, which is responsible for guarding the 856-km international border with Bangladesh.

A 2005-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, Princee Rani, is known for her extensive experience in administrative and internal security-related assignments. Before her deputation to the BSF, she held several important positions in the Tripura Police, including the post of Deputy Inspector General of Traffic.

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She also supervised the functioning of the Superintendent of Police (Traffic) and Superintendent of Police (GRP), Tripura. The IPS officer had also served as Inspector General of the National Security Guard (NSG) before joining the BSF as Inspector General on a lateral shift.

Her contributions to national security and policing have been recognised with honours such as the Medal for Meritorious Service, reflecting her commitment and distinguished service throughout her career.

The official said that she is expected to join the BSF Tripura Frontier soon as the new IG.

Tripura, which shares an 856-km border with Bangladesh and is surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country, remains highly vulnerable and sensitive to issues related to cross-border migration, illegal trade, smuggling, and various trans-border crimes.