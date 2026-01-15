Meet Project-75I: How German Submarines May Revolutionise India’s Naval Strength

New Delhi: India has confirmed that talks with Germany for acquiring six conventional submarines are progressing well, though no deal has been finalised so far. Senior officials said discussions on technical, financial, and commercial aspects are progressing well, raising hopes for a successful deal. The announcement came during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to India, where defence cooperation took centre stage in bilateral discussions.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the submarine negotiations after the joint statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Merz. “There are technical, financial and commercial discussions in such deals. These discussions have maintained a positive momentum. The deal has not been concluded, but discussions are proceeding positively and we hope to see a positive outcome,” he said.

India-Germany Defence Cooperation

Defence and security cooperation emerged as a major focus during talks in Ahmedabad. Both leaders signed a declaration of intent to strengthen bilateral defence industrial collaboration, pointing to a commitment to deeper strategic ties. Germany has expressed willingness to expand cooperation between defence manufacturers to support joint development and production of military systems.

Indian officials also pointed out that Germany has recalibrated its defence export norms in recent years, simplifying clearance procedures for Indian procurements. Applications that had been pending for years are now being fast-tracked, creating a more favourable environment for defence trade. New Delhi has emphasised that military acquisitions are guided strictly by operational needs and national interest.

Project-75I And India’s Naval Ambitions

The ongoing submarine negotiations are part of Project-75I, the Indian Navy’s flagship programme to induct six next-generation diesel-electric submarines. These submarines will feature air-independent propulsion (AIP), advanced sensors and modern weapon systems.

The project falls under the Strategic Partnership Model and forms a core part of the Make in India initiative, with domestic construction slated at Mazagaon Dock Limited in Mumbai.

Why Submarine Capability Is Important

Submarine strength has become increasingly important for India during a tense regional security environment. Rising friction with Pakistan and China’s growing submarine presence in the Indian Ocean have heightened the Navy’s focus on undersea deterrence.

Modern conventional submarines capable of extended submerged operations are considered vital to maintaining maritime balance and strategic credibility.

Type-214: The Operational Edge

Defence sources told Times of India that the Navy has chosen Germany’s Type-214 Next Generation submarine. The decision shows confidence in its fuel-cell-based AIP system, superior acoustic stealth and lower lifecycle risks.

AIP allows submarines to remain underwater for weeks without surfacing, reducing the chances of detection. In high-threat maritime zones, endurance and stealth are valued over experimental capabilities, a factor that heavily influenced the Navy’s selection.

Project-75I promises to strengthen India’s undersea capabilities and bolster its ability to maintain dominance in maritime regions, bringing the Navy closer to a fully networked and technologically advanced fleet.