Meet QRSAM – India’s Strongest Rs 30,000 Cr Missile Wall That Will Crush Pakistan’s Drones, Block China’s Jets

New Delhi: India is set to bring home a deadly new shield, the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system, in a deal worth Rs 30,000 crore. It is fast and smart. And it kills moving threats in seconds.

It is a mobile missile defence system designed to track and destroy enemy aircraft and drones in real-time. It reacts quickly, locks onto fast-moving targets and takes them out in a flash.

This new system will be deployed near the Pakistan and China borders. Three full regiments will protect the skies. Sources say the Ministry of Defence is ready to seal the deal with the DRDO.

The QRSAM is a beast in battle. It can track enemy aircraft from 120 km away. It can lock onto threats from 80 km. And it does not wait. It finds. It fires. It finishes.

It works in the day. It works at night. It can move from place to place. And most importantly, it takes down moving targets at short notice.

The QRSAM will strengthen India’s short-to-medium range air defence, support systems like MRSAM and Akash and fill the gaps by intercepting threats that sneak in under radar coverage.

With a range of 30 km, it will team up with India’s other missiles such as MRSAM and Akash to trap anything that tries to enter Indian airspace.

A top-level meeting is expected later this month. Sources say QRSAM could soon be inducted into the armed forces.

After May’s Conflict, India Moves Fast

From May 7 to 10, India and Pakistan clashed in a shadow war. Pakistan fired Chinese missiles. It sent Israeli drones. But none could breach India’s air shield.

Akashteer, S-400 and Iron Drone systems struck them down mid-air. Not a single missile made it to its target.

Akashteer became the unexpected hero. It is powered by artificial intelligence. It controls all ground air-defence systems through one brain. It connects radars, sensors and comms in real time. That edge saved lives.

Difference between QRSAM and S-400

S-400 is a long-range defence system with a reach of up to 400 km. The QRSAM is for short-range and fast-reaction strikes within 30 km. While S-400 locks onto threats from far away, the QRSAM is designed to handle close-in, sudden threats like low-flying jets and drones.

S-400 is the king of India’s air defence. It blocks enemy missiles, rockets, drones and fighter jets. Russia made it. India bought five units in 2018 for Rs 40,000 crore.

Each unit is mobile. It can move fast. Its radar sees targets from 600 km away. Within minutes, it is ready to fire. It can track 160 targets at once and launch two missiles per threat.

The version India has hits from 400 km away. It can also strike threats 30 km above the ground. That makes it one of the world’s most advanced defence systems.

With QRSAM joining forces with Akash, S-400 and Iron Dome-style defences, India is building an air wall no missile can cross.