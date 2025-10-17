The Gujarat Cabinet went through a major reshuffle, and Majura MLA Harsh Sanghavi was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister on Friday. Additionally, 25 ministers took oath as part of the Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The cabinet strength is 26, including the Chief Minister.

The oaths of the 25 cabinet inductees as administered by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat. Earlier on Thursday, all 16 ministers, except CM Bhupendra Patel, had resigned.

Who Is Rivaba Jadeja?

BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja took oath as a Gujarat Cabinet minister on Friday. She was born on November 2, 1990, and has reportedly studied mechanical engineering.

Jamnagar North MLA Rivaba Jadeja is the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and has been inducted into the new Gujarat cabinet. The couple got married in 2016 and has a daughter together.

According to media reports, before she joined the saffron party, Rivaba Jadeja was a member of the Rajput organisation Karni Sena.

BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja takes oath as Gujarat Cabinet minister in Gandhinagar

BJP's decision to bring in new faces to the cabinet comes two years ahead of the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections.

Gujarat Cabinet Shuffle

As per ANI, Visnagar MLA Rushikesh Patel, who held the Health, Education, and Law portfolios, Kamrej MLA Praful Pansheriya, MoS Parliamentary Affairs, and Jasdan MLA Kunvarji Bavaliya, who was the Water Resources Minister, were reappointed to the Council of Ministers.

Furthermore, Pardi MLA Kanubhai Desai, who held the Finance, Energy, and Petrochemicals portfolio, and Bhavnagar Rural MLA Parshottam Solanki, MoS Fisheries, were also among the reappointed ministers.

Gandevi MLA Naresh Patel, Asarwa MLA and ex-Deputy Mayor of Ahmedabad Darshna Vaghela, Kodinar MLA and ex-Gujarat BJP SC Morch chief Pradyuman Vaja, Morbi MLA Kantilal Amrutiya and Vadodara City MLA Manisha Vakil are the new entrants into the State Cabinet.

Arjun Mondhwadia, MLA from Porbandar, who switched from Congress last year, has also been inducted into the cabinet.

Former Gujarat BJP chief and Bhavnagar MLA Jitu Vaghani, Amreli MLA and BJP's Deputy chief whip in Assembly, Kaushik Vekariya; Banaskantha MLA Swarupji Thakor, Anjar MLA Trikam Chhanga, Nizar MLA Jayram Gamit, Jamnagar North MLA Rivaba Jadeja; Bhilloda MLA PC Baranda, Dahod MLA Ramesh Katara, Ankleshwar MLA Ishwarsinh Patel, and Deesa MLA Pravin Mali, Borsad MLA Ramanbhai Solanki, Petlad MLA Kamlesh Patel, and Mahudha MLA Sanjay Singh Mahida are also a part of the new cabinet.

Harsh Sanghavi Is New Gujarat Deputy CM

Harsh Sanghavi has held the portfolio of Minister of State (MoS) for Home in the last cabinet and is a three-time member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, representing the Majura Assembly constituency.

Gujarat can have a maximum of 27 ministers, which is 15 per cent of the 182-member assembly.

(with ANI inputs)