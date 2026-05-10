Meet S Keerthana: Youngest minister in Vijay's cabinet - Check education and more

Tamil Nadu politics: In a historic moment for Tamil Nadu politics, actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay took the oath as the state's Chief Minister. He was sworn in on Sunday alongside nine cabinet ministers, including S. Keerthana.

Reportedly, the youngest MLA in the Cabinet of TVK leader S Keerthana has expressed optimism about the government of the newly elected Chief Minister.

Who is S Keerthana?

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S Keerthana was born in 1996 and is from the Virudhanagar district.

The 29-year-old who completed her BSc in Mathematics from a college affiliated with Madurai Kamaraj University later pursued an MSc in Statistics from Puducherry University in 2019.

Keerthana won the Sivakasi seat in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with a margin of over 11,000 votes.

According to the news agency ANI, she was also involved in election campaigns for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Also Read: Six-decade Dravidian parties' dominance ends in Tamil Nadu: Vijay takes oath as CM with 9 cabinet ministers - Check

S Keerthana on the new Tamil Nadu govt

Keerthana said that Vijay's TVK government has been ushered in for a "change." Raising her hand in a jubilant stance, Keerthana told ANI, "Victory, Victory, Victory."

Highlighting Vijay's emphasis on merit, the minister said her own elevation to a cabinet post reflected the TVK party's approach.

"Coming from such a middle-class family, getting such an opportunity as a candidate and being a cabinet minister, is it easy in any of the states? No. He sees the skill, he sees the talent, and we are here to make all the changes. This government will last for 35-50 years. We are going to be the longest government," she added.

Tamil Nadu election 2026

TVK secured 108 seats in the elections, which fell short of the majority mark. Subsequently, the party received support from the Congress, which won 5 seats, along with the Communist Party of India (2), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (2), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2), and the Indian Union Muslim League (2).

Thus, the superstar-politician Vijay secured the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member House after the recent Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu Governor Arlekar on Saturday appointed Vijay as the new Chief Minister of the State and asked him to prove his majority in the Assembly before May 13.

Tamil Nadu politics

The TVK's rise in Tamil Nadu ended nearly a six-decade-old 'duopoly' of Dravidian parties in the state.

The TVK chief became the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.

Vijay, often referred to as the 'Thalapathy', showed a crowd-pulling ability in the election rallies.

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read: Social justice, women safety, and corruption-free governance: What Vijay promised in his first address as Tamil Nadu CM