Meet Saahil Kumar Chathrath, the name behind many successful ventures

His entrepreneurial prowess has led him to establish himself well as a businessman and much more.

How many times have we heard of individuals conquering distinct fields and excelling in all? It's a rarity, though we have a few names around us who have achieved the impossible owing to their enormous focus on their goals and fire to pursue their passion at extreme levels. We came across one such name who has not only done exceptionally well in his professional career as an entrepreneur but has also excelled in others areas like trading and music. He is 25-year old Saahil Kumar Chathrath, a successful businessman, trader and music enthusiast who has aced in these distinct areas much to the surprise of all.

Was it a calculative move, or it just happened?

No, says Saahil as he has not planned his career the way it has shaped up now. He though recollects how his early days' of entrepreneurship fascinated him to such an extent that he was ready to give up everything to step into this space. Being too young didn't help his plans materialize then, but fuelled the fire constantly till he was ready for the big day, when he jumped into the entrepreneurial realm, with much confidence to make it big. He says that he was always confident of cracking the code, as he had never thought of retreating with the fear of failure. The passion to achieve the highest position didn't let him stay calm, and he kept walking the tough journey till he reached his destination. Today, he is the proud owner of not one but two successful companies, namely ISC LLC and Digilus Technologies LLC, which have done wonders in their areas of work.

Is there more than just pure business in his life?

Yes, apart from heading two successful ventures, Saahil is also seriously pursuing his trading career and has gained himself a commendable position in this space by investing and trading wisely. Stocks and Forex interest him majorly, and he admits of having gained enormous amounts by trading strategically in them. He claims to have reached astronomical figures through his trading endeavours which is quite impressive for this young man in his 20s, who has achieved much more than some of the well established and experienced individuals around this zone. Music is also something that has drawn his attention, and he makes sure to follow this art too whenever he has the time for it.

To know more, connect with him on Instagram.

(Sponsored Feature)