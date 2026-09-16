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  • /Meet Sanjukta Parashar: Assam's 'Iron Lady' who now commands CRPF's elite CoBRA force

Meet Sanjukta Parashar: Assam's 'Iron Lady' who now commands CRPF's elite CoBRA force

Her appointment isn't just a career milestone. It marks the coming together of a force built for guerrilla warfare and an officer whose entire professional identity was forged in exactly that kind of combat.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 01:23 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
Meet Sanjukta Parashar: Assam's 'Iron Lady' who now commands CRPF's elite CoBRA force

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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