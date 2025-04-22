Meet Shakti Dubey: UPSC Topper From UP Who Secured AIR 1 To Become IAS

UPSC CSE 2024 Final Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, with Shakti Dubey securing the all-India Rank 1 (AIR 1) followed by Harshita Goyal. The results, which were released on April 22, witnessed a total of 1,009 candidates have been recommended for prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Central Services (Group 'A' and 'B').

From BHU To AIR 1: UPSC Topper Shakti Dubey

Shakti Dubey from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has emerged as the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the 2024 UPSC Civil Services Examination. According to reports, she began her preparation for the UPSC exams in 2018, after completing her post-graduation in Biochemistry from Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

UPSC Civil Services 2024 Final: Number Of Vacancies Available

The UPSC examination process included the written test conducted in September 2024, followed by personality tests held between January and April 2025. The total number of vacancies across various civil services for 2025 has been distributed among different categories. The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) has 180 vacancies, which include 73 for General, 18 for EWS, 52 for OBC, 24 for SC, and 13 for ST candidates.

The Indian Foreign Service (IFS) offers 55 vacancies, with 23 for General, 5 for EWS, 13 for OBC, 9 for SC, and 5 for ST. In the Indian Police Service (IPS), there are 147 positions available—60 for General, 14 for EWS, 41 for OBC, 22 for SC, and 10 for ST.

The Central Services Group ‘A’ has the highest number of vacancies at 605, distributed as 244 for General, 57 for EWS, 168 for OBC, 90 for SC, and 46 for ST. Meanwhile, Group ‘B’ Services have 142 openings, including 55 for General, 15 for EWS, 44 for OBC, 15 for SC, and 13 for ST.