History was made on June 25, 2025, Wednesday as Axiom Mission 4 launched Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS), making him the first Indian astronaut to reach the ISS through a joint mission with NASA and SpaceX. While the nation beams with pride, it’s his wife Kamna—his childhood companion and strongest supporter—who remains his emotional anchor.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 12:01 PM IST. Coordinated by Axiom Space, the crewed Dragon spacecraft is expected to dock with the ISS around 4:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Just hours before liftoff, Shukla shared a heartfelt message for Kamna, calling her an irreplaceable part of his journey. She responded with love and pride, echoing the quiet strength that has defined their bond.

A Love Story Rooted in Friendship and Resilience

Shubhanshu and Kamna’s story began in primary school in Lucknow, where they first met and formed a friendship that would evolve into a lifelong partnership. In a conversation with The Times of India, Kamna recalled how Shubhanshu, once the quiet boy in class, went on to become a national role model.

Their relationship has endured long separations, missed milestones, and the unique challenges of a life devoted to service. Kamna reflected on how difficult it was for Shukla to miss key moments of their son’s early years, but noted that his unwavering focus never faltered. She compared his determination to that of Arjuna from the Mahabharata—singular, purposeful, and steady.

At home, Shukla is known for his calm demeanor and disciplined lifestyle. A fan of non-fiction books, fitness routines, and playful moments with his son, he is both grounded and focused. Kamna described his transition from fighter jets to space capsules as transformative but entirely fitting for someone with his tenacious spirit. For her, his motto—borrowed from Finding Nemo’s Dory—says it all: “just keep swimming.”

Academic and Professional Milestones

Shubhanshu Shukla's path to space began in the classrooms of City Montessori School, Aliganj Campus, in Lucknow. Inspired by the 1998 Kargil War, he resolved to serve the country and secretly applied for the UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) examination, which he cleared successfully. He graduated from the NDA in 2005 with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and later completed flight training at the Indian Air Force Academy. He was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in 2006.

Shukla also earned a Master’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

Over nearly two decades, he has built a distinguished career as both a combat and test pilot, amassing close to 2,000 hours of flying experience across multiple aircraft. In 2019, his exceptional performance led to his selection as one of four astronaut-designates for India’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission. Since then, he has undergone intensive training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Russia and India’s own Astronaut Training Facility in Bengaluru.