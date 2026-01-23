Meet Simran Bala: The Kashmiri woman making history by leading CRPF’s all-male contingent on Republic Day

New Delhi: India is gearing up to celebrate its 77th Republic Day. Among those preparing for the grand parade on Kartavya Path is 26-year-old Assistant Commandant Simran Bala. On January 26, she will make history as the first woman officer to lead a fully male contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during the Republic Day parade on January 26.

Hailing from Naushera in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, she will lead over 140 male personnel of the CRPF. This unprecedented moment marks the first time a female officer will command a male CRPF contingent at the Republic Day celebrations, a position traditionally held by male officers in India’s largest paramilitary force.

A changing India

Leading a contingent of over 140 personnel reflects a notable milestone for the CRPF and highlights the growing role of women in India’s security services. Her role in leading the parade is historic and sends a clear message that women are taking on bigger roles in India’s armed forces.

Simran’s journey to this historic moment was influenced by her childhood experiences in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, where she witnessed cross-border firing. These experiences inspired her to serve the nation through India’s central armed police forces.

Selection in June 2023

In June 2023, she cleared the UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) assistant commandant examination. She was the only woman from Jammu and Kashmir to qualify that year and secured an All India Rank of 82 among 151 successful candidates.

Education background

Simran completed her schooling in Naushera up to class 10 and then moved to Jammu for higher secondary education. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the Government Women’s College, Gandhinagar, Jammu. She began preparing for the UPSC CAPF exam during her final semester and successfully cleared it on her first attempt.

After passing the CAPF Assistant Commandant exam, she underwent training at the CRPF Academy in Gurugram, where she was recognised as the best officer in training and received an award for public lectures.

She joined the CRPF in April 2025, with her first posting in Chhattisgarh’s Bastariya Battalion, taking charge of anti-Naxal operations.

Role of the CRPF

The Republic Day parade, held every January 26, shows India’s military strength and cultural diversity as it progresses from Raisina Hill through Kartavya Path to India Gate and the Red Fort.

The CRPF is India’s largest internal security force, with approximately 3.25 lakh personnel. Its key responsibilities include anti-Naxal operations, counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu and Kashmir and counter-insurgency operations in the northeast.