Meet STRIKE drone that can defuse bombs remotely – Here’s who made it

The system is made to handle explosives from a distance, keeping bomb disposal teams safe.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 04:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Meet STRIKE drone that can defuse bombs remotely – Here’s who made itIndian Army's Colonel Mohammad Illiyas Khan (extreme left) introducing his innovation - the STRIKE drone. (Photo: Instagram)

New Delhi: In modern warfare, protecting personnel while maintaining operational efficiency is critical. Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Illiyas Khan of the Indian Army has tackled this challenge head-on by developing the STRIKE drone.

The system is made to handle explosives from a distance, keeping bomb disposal teams safe. His work combines field experience, engineering expertise and innovative thinking. It is a milestone in India’s defence technology.

From battlefield to lab

Lt Col Khan serves with the 411 Parachute Field Company, a unit known for specialised engineering and airborne operations. Known as a soldier-scientist, he has blended military knowledge with technological innovation to address the dangers posed by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in conflict zones and internal security missions.

His career shows how practical military experience is being combined with advanced engineering. The innovation highlights the Indian Army’s efforts to modernise and keep its personnel safe.

The birth of STRIKE drone

Short for Smart Tactical Remote-Integrated Kill Engagement, the STRIKE drone was developed to protect bomb disposal teams during high-risk operations. As part of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, the drone lets operators handle IEDs from a safe distance. This removes the need for anyone to approach the explosives directly.

Drawing inspiration from global trends in unmanned aerial vehicles, which were first adopted for surveillance in the late 1970s, Lt Col Khan adapted UAV technology for defensive and life-saving applications. The drone was built using easily available parts to work well in Indian terrain and meet operational needs. This shows a practical and problem-solving approach to defence innovation.

How it works

The STRIKE system consists of three main components – the UAV, a remote transmitter and a relay mechanism. This setup allows operators to deploy the drone near a suspicious device and trigger controlled detonations from a safe distance.

The drone’s design prioritises precision and reliability, minimising risk while enabling bomb disposal teams to perform their missions effectively.

Although details like range and payload are confidential, the drone is easy to use and works with current procedures, so it can be deployed quickly in many situations.

Protecting lives, improving operations

There has been major impact of the STRIKE drone on bomb disposal operations. By allowing experts to neutralise explosives without approaching them physically, it reduces the risk of injuries or fatalities to a great extent.

Beyond safety, the drone improves operational efficiency, enabling teams to respond more quickly and precisely to threats.

Lt Col Khan’s invention fits the Indian Army’s move toward using technology and improving military abilities while keeping soldiers safe.

Developing the drone was not without challenges; adapting technology to rugged terrain, ensuring reliability under operational pressure and maintaining simplicity for field use were key hurdles that he successfully overcame.

The potential of the drone extends beyond the Indian Army. It could be used by paramilitary forces, police bomb squads and disaster response teams. This would expand its use into civilian and humanitarian operations.

As unmanned technology continues to evolve, systems like STRIKE are expected to play an increasingly important role in multi-domain operations, enhancing safety and operational effectiveness across sectors.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

