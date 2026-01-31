Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar who recently passed away in a tragic plane crash in Baramati, is in the spotlight as Maharashtra politics is heating up. She is reportedly set to take on the responsibilities as the NCP legislature party leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and succeed her husband.

Sunetra Pawar is affectionately called 'Vahini' and according to IANS, when she takes over the position and takes the oath on Saturday, will become the first woman deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

Also Read- Sunetra Pawar likely to script history: Maharashtra set to welcome its first woman deputy CM; timing and venue revealed

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sunetra Pawar's political background

Sunetra Pawar was elected as a Rajya Sabha member unopposed on June 18, 2024. Notably, she is not a member of either state assembly or council.

According to an IANS report, Sunetra Pawar is set to be elected from the Baramati assembly seat in the by-election. This comes as Ajit Pawar was elected from there to the state assembly in November 2024.

A passionate environmentalist, she has led extensive grassroots campaigns focusing on biodiversity conservation, protection of endangered species, water resource management, and drought mitigation.

Sunetra Pawar has been engaged in sustainable development, environmental conservation, and rural empowerment. She emerged as a driving force behind several initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable progress in India.

In 2010, Sunetra Pawar founded a non-governmental organisation dedicated to raising environmental awareness and fostering eco-conscious communities.

Under her leadership, the organisation pioneered the concept of the eco-village model in India.

Sunetra Pawar also plays a pivotal role in the field of education as a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan.

Her global engagement is equally noteworthy - she has been a Think Tank member of the World Entrepreneurship Forum (France) since 2011, representing India in international discussions on sustainability and social innovation, as per IANS.

'Will stand with NCP's decision,' CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday stated that the Mahayuti alliance will back the NCP's decision on the vacant Deputy CM post.

According to ANI, Fadnavis told reporters, "The decision will be taken by the NCP. We will stand by whatever decision the NCP takes... We are standing by the family of Ajit Pawar and the NCP."

NCP high-level meeting

All of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) representatives in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will gather at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday at 2 pm.

(with agencies' inputs)