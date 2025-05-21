Meet The Person Who Once Had a Rs 18,000 Crore Empire, Owned 2 Floors In Burj Khalifa – Now Bankrupt Due to This…He is…

New Delhi: It sounds like a plot straight out of a Bollywood tragedy: a man arrives in a foreign land with just a few dollars in his pocket, builds a business empire worth billions, rubs shoulders with royalty, lives in the Burj Khalifa and then, almost overnight, loses it all. But this is not a fiction. This is the real-life story of Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, also known as BR Shetty, once a symbol of Indian entrepreneurial success in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), now a cautionary tale of how fortunes can vanish with one misstep.

Shetty was born on August 1, 1942 at Udupi in Karnataka (then Madras Presidency under British India). Holding a degree in pharmacy and having big dreams, he moved to Dubai in 1973 at the age of 31 with just $8 to his name.

He began as a medical representative, going door-to-door selling medicines. His hard work and charisma soon connected him with the right people. By 1975, he founded the New Medical Centre (NMC), UAE’s first private healthcare clinic. It was a small clinic run by his wife, Dr. Chandrakumari Shetty, the only doctor at the centre.

Building An Empire

From that modest clinic, NMC Health exploded into a massive healthcare network, which now treats over four million patients every year across 45 facilities in 12 cities and eight countries – which include Colombia, Brazil, Spain, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Now, the NMC did not stay local, it became the first healthcare company in the Gulf to be listed on the London Stock Exchange. It joined the FTSE 100 Index, a spot reserved for the top 100 companies in the United Kingdom.

But Shetty did not stop there.

In the late 1970s, he noticed how hard it was for Indian expats to send money back home. That insight gave birth to the UAE Exchange, which would grow into one of the largest money transfer companies in the world. It operates in 31 countries with 800 offices.

Then came NMC Neopharma in 2003, a pharmaceutical venture inaugurated by then-President APJ Abdul Kalam. Shetty’s business interest expanded to finance, real estate and beyond. With each passing day, his empire became diverse, powerful and invincible.

By 2019, BR Shetty’s net worth hit $3 billion (around Rs 20,000 crore). He owned private jets, a fleet of Rolls Royce cars and two entire floors in the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. His name was among Forbes India’s 100 Richest People at 42nd rank in 2019.

In short, he had it all: success, influence and unimaginable wealth.

One Report That Changed Everything

Disaster struck in December 2019. Muddy Waters Research, a US-based short-selling firm, published a damning report. It accused Shetty’s companies of hiding $1 billion in debt and inflating cash flows to mislead investors and regulators.

That single report sent shockwaves through the financial world. Investors panicked. Shares of NMC Health plummeted. Shetty’s Rs 12,478 crore company was sold for just Rs 74 to an Israel-UAE consortium. Yes, you heard it right: not Rs 74 crore, just Rs 74.

Shetty had resigned from NMC’s board by early 2020. The company entered administration in the United Kingdom. Investigations began. Allegations of financial misconduct spread across the UAE and India.

Legal Troubles

Soon after, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank filed a criminal complaint against NMC. The UAE Central Bank froze Shetty’s accounts and blacklisted his firms. Indian agencies too launched probes into his financial activities, especially to assess exposure for Indian banks.

All of it came crashing down: the empire, the reputation and the money. Forbes dropped him from its billionaire list in 2020. His current net worth is reportedly just a sliver of what it once was.

Once hailed as a rags-to-riches icon, Shetty now lives in near-complete obscurity. Once in headlines for his business conquests, he is now featured in legal briefs and audit reports.

His is a story of dreams fulfilled and then shattered and of ambition that soared and trust that crumbled. BR Shetty’s journey highlights that even the grandest towers can fall when built on shaky foundations.