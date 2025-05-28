Meet The Youngest Warrior Of Operation Sindoor: How 10-Year-Old Shravan Singh Won Army’s Heart

New Delhi: Tara Wali village in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district witnessed one of the largest military deployments in recent times. The village is situated a few miles away from the tense India-Pakistan border. Soldiers marched in here, set up camps and prepared for the unknown under the banner of Operation Sindoor during the tensions between the two nations escalated from May 7.

Amid the flurry of boots and barricades stood an unarmed 10-year-old boy with commitment and courage that turned heads and warmed hearts. This is the inspiring story of Shravan Singh, the son of a local farmer, who became the youngest civilian to be honoured by the Indian Army during the operation.

Shravan emerged as a pillar of support for the soldiers, although he had no formal role in the mission. While the grown-ups stayed indoors threatened by the uncertain environment, this child ran across the fields every day – carrying ice, lassi, milk and cold water to the jawans stationed near his home.

“I was not scared. I want to be a soldier when I grow up,” he said with a glowing quiet determination on his face. The soldiers, to him, were not only men in uniform; they were heroes, protectors and role models.

His daily visits with refreshments became more than gestures, as tension hung over the region and the relentless heat bore down. It became a symbol of solidarity. His small acts brought comfort to the troops and a message – “you are not alone”.

Recognising his spirit, Major General Ranjeet Singh Manral, GOC of the Army’s 7th Infantry Division, personally honoured him as the “Youngest Civilian Warrior of Operation Sindoor”. He was presented with a citation, a special meal and his favorite treat – ice cream.

Beaming with pride, Shravan said, “I got food and ice cream. I am very happy!”

His father, Sona Singh, stood proudly beside him. “From the very first day, he was eager to help the soldiers. We did not stop him; we encouraged him,” he said.

Shravan’s story reminds that patriotism knows no age. His selfless service has touched not only soldiers, but also stirred the village and beyond. In a time of strategic operations and defense preparedness, his actions reminded everyone that the heart of the nation beats strongest in its smallest citizens.

When the story of Operation Sindoor is told, it will not just be about strategy and strength; it will also carry the tale of a child who, with bare feet and brave heart, stood beside his soldiers.