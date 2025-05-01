Each year, the announcement of UPSC Civil Services results brings joy to thousands of households across India. But behind the roll numbers are stories rarely told — tales of persistence, sacrifice, and quiet determination that define what true success looks like.

These aren’t just stories of intellectual triumph — they’re testaments to how dreams are often built on the unwavering love of a parent, the resilience of a family, and the fire within individuals who refuse to give up. Whether it's a woman striving forward while her father stands guard, or a young man defying blindness, these journeys go far beyond academic excellence.

Here are seven moving narratives from the UPSC 2024 results, shared by The Better India, that highlight the grit, heart, and hope behind the ranks.

1. Shakti Dubey, AIR 1: Daughter of a police officer, driven by purpose

In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Shakti Dubey made her family proud by securing the top rank in UPSC 2024. Her father, Devendra Kumar Dubey, a committed police officer, credits her success to her own dedication and divine grace. With a supportive mother and her own determination, Shakti turned a life of quiet discipline into a moment of national pride.

2. Iqbal Ahmed, AIR 998: From bicycle repairs to bureaucracy

In the village of Nandaur, UP, Iqbal Ahmed’s achievement is a story of grit against odds. His father, once a bicycle puncture shop owner, had to shut it down due to illness. Despite financial struggles, Iqbal pursued education through government institutions and joined UPPSC as a Labour Enforcement Officer before cracking UPSC in his next try.

3. Malavika G. Nair, AIR 45: A new mother who kept going

Malavika G. Nair from Kerala showed remarkable resilience, writing her UPSC mains exam just 17 days after childbirth. An IRS officer since 2020, she was determined to become an IAS officer. With her husband in IPS training, and support from her family caring for her newborn, Malavika made her final attempt a memorable one.

4. Harshita Goyal, AIR 2: Powered by loss, led by her father

After losing her mother to cancer, Harshita’s father moved their family from Rajasthan to Gujarat, seeking a better future. A Chartered Accountant and MSU Baroda graduate, Harshita passed UPSC in her third attempt, inspired by her father’s faith in her potential to contribute to society.

5. Manu Garg, AIR 91: A visually impaired achiever guided by a mother’s vision

Losing his eyesight in Class 9 didn’t stop Manu Garg from Jaipur. Abandoned by his father and left isolated, he found strength in his mother’s unwavering support. With her help and assistive technology — not Braille — Manu graduated from Hindu College, completed postgrad studies at JNU, and cracked UPSC on his second try.

6. Preethi AC, AIR 263: A self-taught achiever, daughter of a cook

When 26-year-old Preethi AC informed her father — a part-time cook who never attended school — about her success, it was a moment of pure joy. Studying solely in government institutions and without coaching, she honored her father’s dream, earning a degree in Agriculture and cracking UPSC with Anthropology as her optional.

7. Beerappa Doni, AIR 551: From shepherding sheep to public service

Hailing from Nanavadi village in Karnataka, Beerappa Doni learned of his success while herding sheep. A BTech graduate and part of the Kuruba community, he had previously worked with India Post and longed to serve the nation like his brother in the Army. With AIR 551, that dream is closer than ever.