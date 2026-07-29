/Meet V Kamakoti: IIT Madras director mocked as 'gaumutra expert' by Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Professor V. Kamakoti is the Director of IIT Madras and a computer scientist recognised for his work in computer architecture, cybersecurity and embedded systems. He has been recently named a Padma Shri awardee and appointed to the Centre's task force on exam reforms.
Kamakoti found himself at the centre of a political storm this week after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra referred to him as a "gau mutra expert" during a Lok Sabha debate, triggering sharp criticism from the ruling BJP and reigniting questions about the tone of political discourse around scientific credentials.
Over the course of his career, V.Kamakoti has authored more than 150 research papers, supervised numerous doctoral scholars, and led nearly 50 industry and government-funded research projects.
He also serves on technology advisory committees of the Reserve Bank of India and the National Stock Exchange, reflecting his influence beyond pure academia into national financial and technological infrastructure.
His work has been recognised with several prestigious honours, including the DRDO Academic Excellence Award, the Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship, the IBM Faculty Award, and the VASVIK Industrial Research Award.
In 2026, he was conferred the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours.
As IIT Madras Director, Kamakoti has also been vocal on emerging areas such as artificial intelligence in education and deep-tech research in India, and was recently appointed to a Central government task force tasked with reforming the National Testing Agency following the NEET paper leak controversy.
He also sits on technology advisory committees of the Reserve Bank of India and the National Stock Exchange, and has received honours including the DRDO Academic Excellence Award and the Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship.
Speaking on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on July 28, Priyanka Gandhi questioned the composition of a six-member task force set up by the Union government to overhaul the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the NEET paper leak controversy.
The panel, formed just two days earlier and led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, was created in response to nationwide student protests over irregularities in the medical entrance exam.
Without naming him directly, Priyanka questioned what members such as a former Intelligence Bureau chief, an IT company owner, and a "gaumutra expert" would know about education. The remark was widely understood to be aimed at Kamakoti, who is among the six domain experts on the panel.
The jibe traces back to a 2025 event where Kamakoti reportedly claimed that cow urine possessed antibacterial and digestive properties, a statement that drew criticism from sections of the scientific community and the Opposition at the time.
Some BJP leaders went further, defending Kamakoti's reported association with the RSS and calling Priyanka's remarks disrespectful toward a scientist of his standing.
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