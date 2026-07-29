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  • /Meet V Kamakoti: IIT Madras director mocked as 'gaumutra expert' by Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Meet V Kamakoti: IIT Madras director mocked as 'gaumutra expert' by Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha

The exchange comes amid heightened tensions between the Congress and the government, days after Priyanka Gandhi and other Opposition leaders were detained during protests

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 10:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
Meet V Kamakoti: IIT Madras director mocked as 'gaumutra expert' by Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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