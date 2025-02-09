In a significant move, the BJP nominated experienced leader Mohan Singh Bisht for the Muslim-dominated Mustafabad seat, a decision that paid off as the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared victory for the saffron party. Bisht secured the seat with a margin of 17,578 votes, defeating AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan and AIMIM’s Mohd. Tahir Hussain.

Mustafabad, which carries approx 39.5 per cent Muslim population, gained attention in the 2025 assembly elections after AIMIM fielded former AAP councillor and 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain.

Mustafabad was one of the worst-affected areas during the 2020 riots, in which at least 53 lives were lost located in North East Delhi.

Who Is Mohan Singh Bisht

Mohan Singh Bisht, a veteran in Delhi’s political arena, was first elected as an MLA from Karawal Nagar in 1998, holding the seat until 2015. However, he lost the seat to Mishra in the 2015 Delhi assembly seat, then fought on an AAP ticket. Five years later, Bisht make a comeback from Karawal Nagar seat after defeating the AAP’s Durgesh Pathak.

Mustafabad Constituency History

Mustafabad Assembly constituency, a Muslim-majority seat, has seen frequent power shifts between Delhi's two major parties. In the 2015 elections, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dominated, winning 67 out of 70 seats, with the BJP securing just three, including Mustafabad. Congress failed to win any seats. However, in the 2020 assembly elections, AAP’s Haji Yunus defeated the BJP to capture the Mustafabad seat.

The BJP won the Delhi election with a full majority, securing 48 seats, while the AAP won 22 seats. Congress did not manage to win a single seat.