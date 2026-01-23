Meet Wanderer W24: The historical car which helped Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s escape from house arrest in 1941

Subhash Chandra Bose, one of the prominent freedom fighters in India’s independence struggle, has always been in the spotlight when discussions focus on the main faces of India’s freedom movement. One of his most famous stories is linked to the 1937 Wanderer W24, which is not just a vintage car but a powerful symbol of India’s freedom struggle. Closely associated with Subhash Chandra Bose, the German-made sedan is remembered for its role in one of the most dramatic episodes of India’s independence movement--Netaji’s daring escape from British surveillance.

Car linked to a historical escape

The Wanderer W24 gained national importance because it was used during Subhash Chandra Bose’s escape from house arrest in January 1941. Bose was under constant watch by British authorities at his Elgin Road residence in Calcutta. On the night of January 16, 1941, he left his home disguised as Mohammad Ziauddin and travelled hidden inside this car to Gomoh railway station in then Bihar. From there, he continued his journey out of India, eventually leading the Indian National Army (INA).

This single journey turned the Wanderer W24 into a silent witness to history.

German engineering of 1930s

The Wanderer W24 was built by Wanderer, a German automobile brand that later became part of Auto Union, the predecessor of modern-day Audi. The car featured a sturdy steel body, a 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine, and reliable suspension. The Wanderer W24 had a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. It measured 4,280 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width, and stood 1,600 mm tall. The car offered a ground clearance of 200 mm and came with a 40-litre fuel tank.

This historic car helped Bose avoid suspicion during the overnight journey, making it a crucial part of his escape plan.