Meet Wing Commander Mandeep Singh Dhillon – The IAF pilot who chose rescue over his family and never returned

New Delhi: On July 4, 2017, Wing Commander Mandeep Singh Dhillon of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was leading rescue flights in Arunachal Pradesh when heavy rains and landslides cut off several villages. Based in Tezpur, Assam, he was in command of No. 115 Helicopter Unit, a unit often deployed for difficult air rescue work in the North-East. He and his crew that day were airlifting civilians trapped by floods when the situation turned more dangerous with every sortie.

By the end of the day, Dhillon had completed five successful rescue runs. His helicopter had already moved between 100 and 169 people from Sagalee village in Papum Pare district to safer areas near Naharlagun and Itanagar. The weather, however, kept getting worse. During the final phase of the mission, the crew decided not to take any more civilians on board due to safety risks.

The helicopter took off on its return flight with only Wing Commander Dhillon, co-pilot Flight Lieutenant Pramod Kumar Singh and flight gunner Sergeant RY Gujjar on board. Soon after takeoff, communication with air traffic control was lost. The wreckage was later found on July 5 near Sopo Yuha in Hostalen village, around 30 kilometres from Itanagar. All three personnel lost their lives in the crash.

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What adds another layer to the day is a decision Dhillon made before taking off for the last time. His family had asked him to take his daughter, who was running a fever, to the station medical centre. But he chose to stay with the rescue mission, saying he could not step away from flood relief work at that moment.

Early life rooted in service

Wing Commander Dhillon was born in Punjab’s Patiala into a family with a long association with the armed forces. His father, Squadron Leader (retired) Puran Singh Dhillon, had served as a flight engineer on Mi-4 helicopters before moving into sports coaching after retirement. The background played a big role in influencing his early interest in the armed forces.

He studied at the Rashtriya Indian Military College in Dehradun, where he stood out in academics and sports, including long-distance running. He later joined the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla and was commissioned into the Indian Air Force in December 1998, choosing the helicopter stream.

Career in the cockpit

Over nearly 18 years of service, Dhillon logged close to 4,000 flying hours, including more than 1,200 hours as captain on the Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv. He was also a qualified flying instructor, aircrew examiner and instrument rating instructor.

From Himalayan terrain to dense forest regions in the North-East, his flying experience covered a wide range of conditions. He also served as a divisional officer at the National Defence Academy, where he trained cadets between 2003 and 2007.

In 2016, he took command of No. 115 Helicopter Unit, which carries out counter-insurgency, internal security and humanitarian missions. In May that year, he led an evacuation of 13 injured Army personnel from the Tawang sector, an operation carried out in difficult flying conditions.

Colleagues often described him as someone who volunteered for tough assignments and handled pressure without hesitation.

Family and personal side

Dhillon is survived by his wife, Prabhpreet Kaur Dhillon, and their two children, Eshar and Sehaj. Talking about him, his wife described him as a caring husband and father who was closely connected to family life despite the demands of service.

Friends and fellow officers called him “Mandy”. Many remembered him as a sports enthusiast who enjoyed running and hockey and as someone who maintained a grounded personality despite his responsibilities.

Final farewell and remembrance

The IAF gave him full military honours during his last rites at Tezpur Air Force Station, while his cremation and rituals were later held in Patiala.

Known as the “Hovering Angels”, the helicopter unit he led continued its operational work after the accident and carried forward the same type of missions he had led.

Wing Commander Mandeep Singh Dhillon is remembered within the force not only for his flying skills but also for the decisions he made in the air and on the ground, where civilian lives were placed ahead of everything else.