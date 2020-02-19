Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Home Minister Amit Shah, says no discussion on Shaheen Bagh issue

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and both the leaders agreed that the Centre and Delhi government need to work together for the development of Delhi.

After the meeting, CM Kejriwal took to micro-blogging site Twitter asserting that the meeting was very good and fruitful. "Met Hon’ble Home Minister Sh Amit Shah Ji. Had a very good and fruitful meeting. Discussed several issues related to Delhi. Both of us agreed that we will work together for the development of Delhi," tweeted CM Kejriwal.

He also said, "It was a good meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere. We held discussions on various issues. We agreed that the Central govt and Delhi govt need to work together for the development of Delhi. We will work together."

When asked if they had discussed the matter of Shaheen Bagh during their meeting, the CM said, "There was no discussion on that."

The two met for the first time after CM Kejriwal took oath for a third consecutive term on February 16 (Sunday). "It is a courtesy call. He is to seek Centre`s cooperation to run Delhi government smoothly," a senior Delhi government official told news agency IANS.

Kejriwal, who won the state Assembly polls with a thumping majority, has been demanding full statehood for Delhi. He has often been at loggerheads with the Centre on the issue of law and order, which comes under the control of the Union Home Ministry.