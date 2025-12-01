Meet World’s First AI-Powered Mobile Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle: Detects Drones From 10 KM, Neutralises Threats At 4 KM

AI-Powered Mobile Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle: India has introduced a new kind of security machine that looks like something straight out of a military sci-fi film. The country’s first fully mobile and AI-enabled anti-drone patrol vehicle, named Indrajaal Ranger, was unveiled this week, marking a leap in how authorities plan to guard cities, sensitive installations and border zones from rogue drones.

Developed by Indrajaal Drone Defence, a Hyderabad-based aerial defense company, the Ranger can scan the skies while on the move and spot a drone as far as 10 kilometres away. Once it identifies a threat, the system can neutralise a drone from up to 4 kilometres.

The machine has been built to deal with a growing problem India faces both in big cities and along its borders, where drones are increasingly being used to smuggle narcotics, weapons, explosives and even carry out surveillance.

The vehicle was showcased at Hyderabad’s startup incubator event T-Hub, where visitors were given a live demonstration. Company CEO Kiran Raju said the Ranger is aimed at closing serious gaps in border security.

According to him, “this vehicle will help stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons and explosives along sensitive stretches of the border”.

AI Commands Its Every Move

From GNSS spoofing systems to RF jammers and a spring-loaded “kill switch” designed to take down a hostile drone instantly, the Indrajaal Ranger carries a long list of specialised tools meant to tackle disruptive drones.

What sets it apart is its AI-operated command platform called SkyOS, which has been created by Green Robotics. The system handles most actions on its own and allows the operator to engage threats with minimum delay.

Made In India, Ready For Military, Civil Use

The official price has not been made public, but the company revealed that the Ranger is entirely manufactured in India and has passed ARDTC certification, clearing it for military and civilian deployment.

The first units are expected to be deployed over the coming months across border roads, canal networks, agricultural regions, vital infrastructure and urban centres. Orders and booking can be made through the company’s website or by direct contact.

Built On A Tough All-Terrain Platform

The Ranger is based on the rugged 4x4 Toyota Hilux, allowing it to operate on rough land, marshy tracks and high-threat areas.

Its exterior features include a reinforced bumper with threat-detection sensors, strengthened side panels, an external antenna array for real-time tracking and integrated jammer and laser units fitted at the rear.

A Tech-Heavy Cabin For Operators

Its cabin follows a military-style layout built for performance rather than comfort. The dashboard carries a central console fitted with 10-12 inch multi-touch screens. One display handles threat monitoring, while the other manages navigation and command inputs.

Quick-access controls on the steering wheel allow operators to instantly activate RF jamming or trigger a soft-kill response. The seats are covered with water-resistant fabric suitable for field missions.

Toyota’s 2.8L Diesel Engine Under The Hood

The vehicle uses the same 2.8-litre diesel engine found in the Toyota Hilux. It produces 201 hp and 500 Nm of torque, letting the Ranger reach a top speed of 180 km/h. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in roughly 10 seconds.

For tough terrain, the Ranger includes a 4x4 all-wheel-drive system with multiple off-road modes such as sand, mud and rock.

Safety Systems Designed For Threat Zones

The Indrajaal Ranger’s safety suite includes anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, six airbags, a 360-degree camera and tyre pressure monitoring.

With ARDTC certification, it qualifies as a military-grade protection platform, ready for deployment in high-risk areas.