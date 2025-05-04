Meet Youngest IPS Officer: Who Cleared UPSC CSE At Age Of...Reappeared To Secure AIR 105 From AIR 438

The Civil Services Examination (CSE), conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is widely considered one of India’s toughest competitive exams, requiring deep knowledge, sharp analytical skills, and critical thinking across its three stages—prelims, mains, and interview. Among the many success stories it has produced, Divya Tanwar’s journey shines as a powerful example of perseverance and determination.

Early Life And Struggles

Originating from the small village of Nimbi in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Divya Tanwar encountered numerous hardships during her childhood, particularly after the passing of her father in 2011. Despite facing financial difficulties, she remained steadfast in her commitment to education. Her mother, Babita Tanwar, was a pillar of strength, taking on strenuous labor to support Divya and her three siblings and ensure they had access to proper schooling.

Divya’s academic path started in government schools and continued at Navodaya Vidyalaya, where her dedication and intellect quickly stood out. After earning a degree in science, she set her sights on the UPSC Civil Services Examination, driven by a strong resolve to rise above every challenge.

Cracking UPSC Without Coaching

Unlike many aspirants who depend on conventional coaching institutes, Divya carved her own path by leveraging online resources and mock test series. Her disciplined self-study strategy paid off when she appeared for the UPSC CSE in 2021. At just 21 years old, she achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 438, making her one of the youngest IPS officers in the nation.

In her first attempt, Divya secured 751 marks in the written exam and 179 in the personality test, bringing her total to 930. As a candidate from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, her achievement stands as a powerful testament to perseverance and the effective use of available resources.

Pursuit Of Excellence

While her initial success was commendable, Divya aimed even higher. Driven by unwavering determination, she continued her preparation and appeared for the UPSC CSE again in 2022. This time, she achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 105, turning her dream of becoming an IAS officer into reality.

In her second attempt, Divya earned 834 marks in the written exam and 160 in the personality test, achieving a total score of 994. This significant improvement highlighted her dedication to continuous growth and pursuit of excellence.

Current Role And Legacy

Divya Tanwar currently serves as an IAS officer in the Manipur cadre, inspiring many through her remarkable journey. Her story goes beyond academic achievement—it’s a powerful narrative of resilience, determination, and the pursuit of one’s dreams in the face of adversity.

Divya’s journey from a humble village in Haryana to the esteemed ranks of the Indian Administrative Service is a powerful testament to determination, perseverance, and self-confidence. Her achievement serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring individuals everywhere, proving that no barrier is insurmountable with the right mindset and effort.