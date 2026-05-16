Mega anti-drug crackdown: Srinagar Police attach Rs 6 crore properties

Srinagar Police attaches properties, worth Rs 6 crore, in a sustained crackdown against drug trafficking and narcotics-related activities under the ongoing “Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan.” Three immovable properties, along with one vehicle belonging to three notorious drug peddlers under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, were attached.

The action was carried out by Police Station Khanyar under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act against the following accused persons identified by police as Nazir Ahmad Mir @ Nazir Lashkari S/o Abdul Wahab Mir R/o Koolipora Khanyar — immovable property consisting of a double-storeyed residential house along with 08 shops constructed on 4.5 marlas of land situated at Koolipora, Khanyar, Srinagar, having an estimated value of approximately Rs 3.2 Crore, was attached in connection with FIR No. 08/2020 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act of Police Station Khanyar.

Gulzar Ahmad Mir S/o Abdul Rahman Mir R/o Baghi Roop Singh, Miskeen Bagh, Khanyar — one Scorpio vehicle bearing Registration No. JK01AW-8898 valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh along with immovable property comprising 07 marlas of land and a temporary structure erected thereon, having a combined estimated value of approximately Rs 1.8 crore, was attached in connection with FIR No. 08/2026 U/S 8/21/29 NDPS Act of Police Station Khanyar.

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Zahid Manzoor Rather S/o Manzoor Ahmad Rather R/o Lone Mohalla, Nowpora Khanyar — immovable property consisting of a single-storeyed residential house constructed on 09 Marla's of land, having an estimated value of approximately Rs 80 lakh, was attached in connection with FIR No. 96/2020 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act of Police Station Khanyar.

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The attached properties have been identified as illegally acquired assets generated through proceeds of narcotics trafficking and drug peddling.

Meanwhile, Srinagar Police, in collaboration with the Drugs and Food Control Organisation, sealed three medical shops for Violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

A joint inspection drive of medical shops was conducted on Saturday in the Noorbagh area of Srinagar by Police Post Noorbagh Subdivision Maharaj Gunj in collaboration with the Drugs and Food Control Organisation.

During the inspection, three medical shops were found operating in violation of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and were accordingly sealed on the spot and initiated further legal proceedings as warranted under law.

Reinforcing its unwavering commitment to a zero-tolerance policy, Handwara police in north Kashmir struck against drug trafficking, attached a residential house belonging to Ab Hameed Sheikh son of Ab Rashid Sheikh resident of Kachloo Kralgund, Handwara.

The attached property has been identified as having been renovated through proceeds generated from the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, marking a decisive step in targeting illegally acquired assets. The accused is involved in multiple FIRs under the NDPS Act.

In south Kashmir, while continuing its firm action against narcotics cultivation and trafficking, Anantnag Police achieved another success in its anti-drug campaign in the Dooru area.

Acting on a specific input developed by the concerned Beat Officer of Police Station Dooru regarding illegal cultivation of poppy on a patch of land at Tumripora Dooru. A police team from Police Station Dooru, accompanied by the Executive Magistrate and officials from the Agriculture Department, conducted a joint operation at the identified location.

During the operation, the illegal poppy cultivation was detected and destroyed on the spot as per legal procedure.

Jammu Kashmir Police reiterated its commitment towards making the UT drug-free and urged the public to share information related to drug cultivation or trafficking with the police.

Also Read: J-K: Srinagar Police attaches Rs 1.2 crore property in drug trafficking crackdown