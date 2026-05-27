Mega infra boost for Central India: 114 km long Jabalpur Outer Ring Road to end traffic gridlocks, save time for commuters; Costs Rs 3,540 cr

In a major infra boost for the central India, the government has detailed its plan for the Jabalpur Outer Ring Road that will not only end city's traffic woes but will also prove to be a gamechanger for the vehicles transiting through the region. The Jabalpur Outer Ring Road, being constructed at a cost of Rs 3,540 crore projects, is roughly 114 km in length. It is aimed at decongesting city traffic by taking traffic away from the city. This major 4-lane Greenfield highway with a 750m bridge over the Narmada will link Jabalpur Airport and key peripheral towns of Barela, Shahpura, Bhatauni, Kushner and Amjhar.

The 114km project has been strategically divided into 5 Packages to ensure phased and efficient execution: Barela to Manegaon (16 km), Manegaon to NH-45 (20 km), NH-45 to Kushner (36 km), Kushner to Amjhar (24 km) and Amjhar to Barela (17 km). Together, these stretches will create a continuous outer corridor designed for smoother and safer movement of traffic. They will open over the course of this year and the next.

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"The high-speed corridor is being designed to divert through traffic away from the city, allowing vehicles to move faster while significantly reducing congestion on urban roads. Traffic moving towards Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra will no longer need to enter the city, resulting in faster transit, lower fuel consumption and improved logistics efficiency," said the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Jabalpur, one of Madhya Pradesh’s fastest-growing cities, has long faced increasing traffic pressure due to rapid urbanization, expanding industries and growing movement of freight and passenger vehicles. Congested city roads, longer travel times, higher fuel consumption and road safety concerns had become everyday realities for commuters and transporters alike.

For Mahendra and Raj Kumar, farmers from Jabalpur, reaching the mandi on time from Barela to Manegaon has often depended less on distance and more on traffic they encounter on the way. Congested city roads, long queues of heavy vehicles, traffic bottlenecks and frequent delays would regularly turn trips into exhausting journeys lasting several hours, affecting both their time and earnings.

“The Jabalpur Outer Ring Road, currently under construction, is going to benefit us a lot,” says Mahendra. “Earlier, we had to travel through the city where traffic jams caused long delays for us. But now vehicles can bypass the city itself with the Outer Ring Road being developed. We have already started seeing its benefits while using some parts of Package 1 (Barela to Manegaon), which are open. The completed sections are making travel much easier for us.” His experience is reflection of a larger transformation taking shape across Jabalpur with the development of the Jabalpur Outer Ring Road in Madhya Pradesh by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Reduced Travel Time

For residents and transporters, the impact of the corridor will be immediate and tangible. Ram Kumar, another farmer from the region, explains how delays on city roads affected livelihoods. “We regularly transport goods from farms to markets and shops. Earlier, all vehicles had to pass through the city, causing heavy delays and financial losses. Once the Ring Road is completed, we will be able to directly transport our produce from the fields to the mandi more easily. Earlier, delays of 3–4 hours were common but now that time too will be saved,” said Kumar.

Tourism, in particular, will receive a major boost. The Jabalpur Outer Ring Road will improve accessibility to destinations such as the marble rocks of Bhedaghat, Dhuandhar Falls, Kanha National Park and the Gwari Ghat situated on the Narmada River. Connectivity to Amarkantak, the sacred origin of the Narmada River, will also become quicker and safer, improving the travel experience for pilgrims and visitors alike.

A Landmark Bridge over the Narmada River

A key highlight of the project is the extradosed bridge being constructed over the Narmada River in Package 2, combining advanced modern engineering with sophisticated architectural design. It is set to become a landmark structure for the region and is more like a coming together of modern infrastructure and cultural significance of the Narmada River, a lifeline of the state, considered the “Soul of Madhya Pradesh”.

Key Highlights

* Spans 114 km to decongest city traffic by moving traffic away from the city

* 3,540 Crore investment

* Extradosed bridge over Narmada River to emerge as landmark infrastructure

* Farmers & transporters to benefit from reduced travel time and lower fuel costs

* Strengthened connectivity towards UP, Chhattisgarh & Maharashtra, boosting logistics and trade

* Project to improve tourism, industrial growth, employment and economic activity across the Mahakaushal region

* Boon for pilgrims & tourists as travel to Bhedaghat, Dhuandhar Falls, Kanha National Park, Narmada riverfront and Amarkantak to become faster

* The five packages comprise approximately 14 major bridges, 37 minor bridges, 3 flyovers, 4 Railway Over Bridges, 12 Vehicular Underpasses, 23 Light * Vehicular Underpasses, 2 elevated structures, 3 overpasses and nearly 332 culverts.

A Catalyst for Regional Growth

The benefits of the corridor will extend far beyond Jabalpur itself as areas such as Barela, Manegaon, Kushner, Amjhar, Patan, Sihora, Shahpura, Adhartal and Garha will witness improved connectivity, easier access to markets and rising economic activity. The Jabalpur Outer Ring Road is set to become a growth corridor for the Mahakaushal region, connecting districts like Mandla, Dindori, Narsinghpur and Katni with faster road connectivity.