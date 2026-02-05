Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014111https://zeenews.india.com/india/meghalaya-coal-mine-blast-16-killed-in-explosion-at-rat-hole-mine-in-thangskai-toll-may-rise-3014111.html
NewsIndiaMeghalaya coal mine blast: 16 killed in explosion at rat-hole mine in Thangskai; Toll may rise
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya coal mine blast: 16 killed in explosion at rat-hole mine in Thangskai; Toll may rise

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar confirmed that 16 bodies have been recovered so far.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 07:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meghalaya coal mine blast: 16 killed in explosion at rat-hole mine in Thangskai; Toll may riseImage: X/@melawanshwa

At least 16 people were killed in an explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday. The blast occurred at a rat-hole coal mine in the Thangskai area, leaving one person seriously injured with burn wounds, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar confirmed that 16 bodies have been recovered so far.

According to the police, several labourers were trapped inside the mine after the explosion. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with the police and local administration, launched search and rescue operations immediately after the incident.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Authorities said that several people are still feared trapped inside the mine, and rescue efforts are ongoing.

The officer said rescue teams are carrying out search operations at the site, adding that the explosion occurred in the Thangsku area during coal mining activities earlier in the morning. The mining operation is suspected to be illegal.

East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said that the injured person was first taken to the Sutnga Primary Health Centre and later referred to a hospital in Shillong for advanced medical care.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned rat-hole coal mining and other unscientific mining practices in Meghalaya in 2014, citing serious environmental damage and safety concerns. The tribunal also imposed restrictions on the illegal transportation of coal extracted through such methods.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Nasscom
India-US technology forum sets sight on $500 billion trade target: NASSCOM
Narendra Modi
From Bittu saga to Indira's NITI Aayog dilemma - top quotes from PM Modi in RS
Suniel Shetty
Actor Suniel Shetty questions films on Aurangzeb, Akbar, Babur
Anurag Thakur BCCI ban lifted
SC lifts Anurag Thakur’s BCCI ban after 9 Years - Why He Was Removed in 2017?
Technology
Sanchar Saathi enables citizens to report suspected fraud communications: Govt
mobility
Govt plans to manufacture 260 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets: Ashwini Vaishnaw
SpaceX's Starlink
SpaceX’s Starlink plans to launch mobile phone, expand internet services
Rajpal Yadav
Delhi High Court rejects Rajpal Yadav’s plea to avoid jail
The 50
The 50: Lakshay criticizes Digvijay’s English skills, sparking tension
Auto news
Hyundai i20 becomes Rs 87,000 cheaper: Now starts at Rs 5.99 lakh