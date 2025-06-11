New Delhi: In a shocking development, Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, has confessed to her role in the crime. According to sources, Sonam admitted to orchestrating the murder during interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Her confession was also formally recorded in front of officials from the Meghalaya Police, confirming her direct involvement in the crime, the sources said.

The police investigation has revealed that Sonam plotted Raja's murder and hired contract killers to execute the plan while on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The killers, Akash, Anand, and Vikash, allegedly joined the couple on a trek, disguising themselves as fellow tourists.

The police have gathered evidence, including CCTV footage, train ticket bookings, and Aadhaar card photocopies, which confirm the identities and movements of the accused. A local guide, Albert Pde, informed the police that he had offered assistance to the group but was turned down.

Sonam surrendered to the police on Monday, following days of intense pressure from a coordinated, multi-state police operation. The other accused, including Sonam's alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, were nabbed during a series of raids conducted by police teams across Madhya Pradesh.

The five accused will be produced in a Shillong court, where they will face charges for their alleged roles in Raja's murder. The case continues to unfold, with the police working to gather more evidence and build a strong case against the accused.

(With Inputs from IANS)