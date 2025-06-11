Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2914522https://zeenews.india.com/india/meghalaya-honeymoon-horror-sonam-raghuvanshi-admits-to-plotting-husbands-murder-2914522.html
NewsIndia
HONEYMOON MURDER

Meghalaya Honeymoon Horror: Sonam Raghuvanshi Admits To Plotting Husband's Murder

In a shocking development, Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, has confessed to her role in the crime. According to sources, Sonam admitted to orchestrating the murder during interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meghalaya Honeymoon Horror: Sonam Raghuvanshi Admits To Plotting Husband's Murder Sonam Raghuvanshi (L) and Raja Raghuvanshi (R) (Photo Credit/Viral on X)

New Delhi: In a shocking development, Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, has confessed to her role in the crime. According to sources, Sonam admitted to orchestrating the murder during interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Her confession was also formally recorded in front of officials from the Meghalaya Police, confirming her direct involvement in the crime, the sources said.

The police investigation has revealed that Sonam plotted Raja's murder and hired contract killers to execute the plan while on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The killers, Akash, Anand, and Vikash, allegedly joined the couple on a trek, disguising themselves as fellow tourists.

The police have gathered evidence, including CCTV footage, train ticket bookings, and Aadhaar card photocopies, which confirm the identities and movements of the accused. A local guide, Albert Pde, informed the police that he had offered assistance to the group but was turned down.

Sonam surrendered to the police on Monday, following days of intense pressure from a coordinated, multi-state police operation. The other accused, including Sonam's alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, were nabbed during a series of raids conducted by police teams across Madhya Pradesh.

The five accused will be produced in a Shillong court, where they will face charges for their alleged roles in Raja's murder. The case continues to unfold, with the police working to gather more evidence and build a strong case against the accused.

(With Inputs from IANS)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK