Meghalaya Honeymoon Horror: Who Are Accused Arrested For Raja Raghuvanshi Murder?

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Details have emerged in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was on honeymoon in Meghalaya with his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Sonam's arrest was confirmed by the police on Monday. Furthermore, four other accused have been arrested. According to Vivek Syiem (Superintendent of Police), Raja was murdered on May 23, and his body was found on June 2.

Who Are Arrested Accused?

1- Akash Rajput: Age 19 years.

2- Vishal Singh Chauhan: Age- 22 years.

3- Raj Singh Kushwaha: Age- 21 years.

4- Anand Kurmi: Age- 23 years.

"The first person arrested is 19 a 19-year-old Akash Rajput, from Lalitpur. The second accused is Vishal Singh Chauhan, age 22 years, from Indore, and the third is Raj Singh Kushwaha, age 21 years, from Indore. Yesterday, Sonam Raghuvanshi was in Ghazipur. This afternoon, we arrested another accused from the Sagar District," SP Syiem said.

Details Of Crackdown

"The third team is on its way to arrest Sonam Raghuvanshi... These people committed the crime on 23rd May and left soon after. At that time, we didn't know it was a murder; we were looking for them. We looked for missing reports, and nobody was found. The body was found only on 2 June, after which SIT was formed and the investigation started... Within these 7 days, the SIT has accumulated substantial evidence and gone down there and has zeroed down on the culprits... If we connect the dots, preliminary investigation will reveal how this whole motive and crime was carried out. It was actually Raj Kushwaha with Sonam. When they come here, we will finally be able to confirm... All these days, Sonam and others were underground, and yesterday, when our operation started, suddenly she surfaced," Vivek Syiem, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, added.

(with ANI inputs)