Raja Raghuvanshi, a business from Indore, was allegedly killed during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya by contract killers reportedly hired by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi. The police have arrested four people so far in the case including his wife. Over the past 24 hours, the Zee News team conducted an extensive investigation across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Meghalaya, visiting every location connected to Sonam Raghuvanshi and the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. During this investigation, several new pieces of evidence have surfaced.

Sonam believed she had planned the perfect murder. But at every step, she left behind crucial evidence. It was through these scattered clues that the Meghalaya Police were able to trace and arrest all five accused, including Sonam. In today's DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, of Zee News, analysed the clues that spoiled Sonam's foolproof plan.

There have been several questions related to the case and one of them is - why did Sonam marry Raja if she never intended to live with him? As reported earlier, everything Sonam did appeared to follow a scripted plan—one that plays out like a suspense thriller straight from Bollywood. Sources indicate that Sonam wanted to stage Raja’s death as an accident so she could become a widow. After that, she intended to marry Raj Kushwaha. Now, one might ask: if she simply wanted to marry Raj, why was it necessary to become a widow?

Sonam knew her family would never approve of her relationship with Raj for three main reasons: first, Raj and Sonam belong to different castes; second, Raj is five years younger than her; and third, Raj worked at her father’s shop and was considered socially inferior.

Sonam likely believed that becoming a widow would change her family's perspective, making them more sympathetic and open to her marrying Raj. That’s why, after Raja’s murder, Raj began to get closer to Sonam’s family. During Raja’s funeral, Raj was seen supporting Sonam’s father—walking with him and comforting him. This was caught on video, and it seemed like Raj was trying to build a positive image for himself within Sonam’s family. Raja’s relatives are now raising serious questions about Raj’s intentions and his growing closeness to the family after the murder. But before Sonam and Raj’s alleged script could reach its climax, Meghalaya Police cracked the case.

Sonam maintains that she is innocent, but her claims starkly contrast with the statements of the other accused. According to sources, one of the arrested individuals, Vishal, has confessed to the police that the final murder order came from Sonam herself. He also revealed that she was present at the time of the murder—meaning Sonam watched her husband die before her eyes.