Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Police File 790-Page Chargesheet, Conclude Probe

Meghalaya Police have submitted a 790-page chargesheet, concluding their investigation into the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, whose death during his honeymoon had stunned the nation over three months ago.

Five individuals, including Raja Raghuvanshi’s newlywed wife Sonam and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, have been named in the chargesheet and face accusations of murder, criminal conspiracy, and evidence tampering.

The police plan to file a supplementary chargesheet against three more accused once further forensic reports and related information are received.

The accused have been charged under Section 103(1) for murder, Section 238(a) for tampering with evidence, and Section 61(2) for criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem stated that a supplementary chargesheet will be filed against three additional co-accused once further forensic reports are received.

These individuals include property dealer Silome James, building owner Lokendra Tomar, where Sonam had allegedly taken refuge after the crime and security guard Balbir Ahirbar. All three, who were previously arrested for destroying and concealing evidence, are currently out on bail.

The case initially came to light as a “missing” persons case when newlyweds Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, who married on May 11, went untraceable in Meghalaya during their honeymoon. Investigations later revealed that Sonam had been in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha, an accountant in her family’s furniture business, prior to her marriage. Despite this, the wedding took place, and the couple traveled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon.

On May 23, just hours after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat village, the couple disappeared. Raja’s body was discovered on June 2, while Sonam resurfaced on June 8 in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and surrendered at the Nandganj police station. On June 11, she reportedly confessed to murdering her husband.

In addition, police arrested Akash, Vishal, and Anand from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, while Raj Kushwaha was taken into custody later. Sonam’s brother, Govind, announced that the family had cut ties with her and expressed support for Raja’s bereaved family, pledging to assist them in seeking justice.

