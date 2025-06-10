The vanishing of an Indore newlywed couple on their honeymoon in Meghalaya has turned into a murder case of sensational dimensions, with police claiming that Sonam Raghuvanshi had planned the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, in league with her paramour and contract killers. Five arrests have resulted from a multi-state probe in a crime so professionally organised.

Honeymoon Turns Deadly

Raja, 26, and Sonam, 24, tied the knot in an arranged wedding in Indore on May 11, 2025. They had planned to tour Kashmir but changed their honeymoon plans to Meghalaya and checked into a hotel in Shillong on May 22 after visiting Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. Sonam spoke to her mother-in-law on May 23, mentioning a fast and travel plans, before her phone went out of reach, as did Raja's. On the same day, a village head reported a rented scooter abandoned near a dhaba in Sohra, raising alarm.

Grim Discovery And Investigation

On May 24, Vipin, Raja's brother, reported the couple missing in Shillong. Search parties, including the NDRF and SDRF, combed the East Khasi Hills under heavy rain. On May 27, the scooter of the couple was discovered near a cafe on the Shillong-Sohra road with two bags in a nearby gorge. On June 2, Raja's decomposed body was found inside a 100-foot-deep gorge in the vicinity of Weisawdong waterfall, which was identified by a "Raja" tattoo and smartwatch. A machete stained with blood, a woman's blouse, a strip of medicine, and a smashed phone screen were also discovered.

Post-mortem examination found two significant head injuries inflicted with a sharp object, probably the machete, as the police called it, a device for cutting down trees. East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem reiterated that the injuries indicated a premeditated attack.

Arrests And Alleged Conspiracy

Meghalaya Police accused Sonam of having conspired with her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, who had employed three contract killers—Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Patel—to kill Raja. Call records and CCTV footage uncovered Rajput, who was arrested in Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh, while Kushwaha and Chauhan were arrested in Indore, and Patel in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. On June 9, Sonam surrendered at a dhaba in Ghazipur, led by her brother, after going into hiding.

Police alleged that Sonam brought Raja to an isolated road on May 23, where he was attacked by the killers. The four accused then left for Guwahati, lived for one day, and dispersed to avoid detection. The testimony of a local guide that reported seeing three Hindi-speaking men with the couple corroborates the police theory of a premeditated conspiracy.

Sonam's Defense

Sonam's father, Devi Singh, refuted the murder-for-hire charge, stating his daughter was kidnapped and robbed and awoke in Ghazipur with no recollection of the incident. He has called for a CBI inquiry, alleging Meghalaya Police framed her. But police point to technical evidence, such as repeated calls between Sonam and Kushwaha, as evidence of her complicity.

Next Steps

All the five accused—Sonam, Kushwaha, Rajput, Chauhan, and Patel—are being taken to Shillong for crime scene recreation and further interrogation. Meghalaya Police will arraign them after court procedures. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma praised the prompt action of the police, highlighting the state's dedication to the safety of tourists even in the face of the high-profile case.

The inquiry is ongoing, with one suspect missing, as the country comes to terms with the tragic deceit behind the honeymoon murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.