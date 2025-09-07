Advertisement
RAJA RAGHUVANSHI MURDER

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: From Three Failed Attempts To Multiple Accused — Here's What We Know So Far

During the police investigation, it was revealed that Sonam was in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha, who also allegedly conspired with her. Sonam was arrested on June 9 for allegedly hiring contract killers to eliminate her husband.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 04:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: From Three Failed Attempts To Multiple Accused — Here's What We Know So Far

Raja Raghuvanshi (29), an Indore-based businessman, was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 23, 2025, allegedly by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi. The case is currently pending before the Session Court in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Sonam was arrested on June 9 for allegedly hiring contract killers to eliminate her husband. Following this, during the police investigation, it was revealed that Sonam was in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha, who also allegedly conspired with her. The crime had sent shockwaves across the nation. 

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda informed that five accused, including Sonam, are present in the Shillong district jail.

Chanda said on Saturday, "Five accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Ashish Singh Rajput, and Aanand Kurmiare, are present in the Shillong district... The duration of the trial is uncertain and depends on the availability of witnesses and evidence."

The trial's duration is uncertain, as it hinges on the availability of witnesses and evidence.

Raja's body was discovered on June 2, and Sonam resurfaced on June 8 in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. She had surrendered at the Nandganj police station. Later, she confessed to murdering her husband on June 11.

What Does The Chargesheet Say? 

A 790-page chargesheet was filed in the case by the East Khasi Hills police, naming Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, and three others as key accused. 

The charges also reportedly include murder, disappearance of evidence, and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Meghalaya Police filed the chargesheet in the murder case against five accused in the Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Sohra Sub-division Court in Shillong. Along with the chargesheet, substantial material evidence and enclosures have also been filed in the court, ANI reported.

The investigation also revealed that the crime was planned meticulously. Furthermore, Sonam and Raj made three failed attempts before succeeding. 

Families Demand Justice 

After Meghalaya Police filed a 790-page chargesheet on Saturday, Raja's brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, said that Sonam and all other accused should face severe punishment, adding that they should get a death sentence.

As per IANS, police had revealed that Sonam had been in a relationship with Raj, an accountant at her family's furniture sheet business, even before her marriage.

Who Are Accused In Meghalaya Honeymoon Case? 

The police have named Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Ashish Singh Rajput, and Aanand Kurmi as key accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

They have been reportedly booked under the 103 (1) 238 (a)/ 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Early Action Of Police

Before this, as part of the investigation, the Meghalaya Police SIT reconstructed the crime scene as part of its investigation into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. 

The murder scene was recreated by the SIT team in Sohra in the presence of the accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and three others.

(with agencies' inputs)

