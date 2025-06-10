Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: New Twist In Sonam-Raja Raghuvanshi Case | 10 Developments So Far

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: In a shocking turn of events, the honeymoon of Raja Raghuvanshi turned into a nightmare, ending in his brutal murder. The prime accused, his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, has been arrested, revealing a complex web of deceit and betrayal that has left the nation stunned. With its twists and turns, this case has captivated the nation, leaving many wondering how such a tragedy could unfold. The investigation has revealed that Sonam and Raj Kushwaha allegedly plotted to eliminate Raja for a fresh start. Here are 10 key developments so far:

Timeline of the incident:

1. Transit Remand Granted: The Meghalaya Police has been granted a three-day transit remand for Sonam Raghuvanshi, allowing them to take her to Shillong for further investigation.

2. Investigation Unfolds: Sonam is being taken to Shillong to recreate the crime scene and gather more evidence. The police are working to piece together the events surrounding Raja's murder. Police believe Sonam was alive and involved in the case based on her phone records and conversations with Raj Kushwaha. According to the Police, there are clear signs of frequent contact between Sonam and Raj Kushwaha through encrypted apps before and during the honeymoon.

3. Sonam's Alleged Involvement: According to the police, Sonam conspired with her alleged boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, to kill Raja during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Raj Kushwaha allegedly hired contract killers to carry out the murder. Raj orchestrated the plan from Indore while his three childhood friends — Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi — were allegedly sent to Meghalaya to carry out the murder. Sonam Raghuvanshi had offered Rs 4 lakh to hired killers for the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, sources said, adding she later raised the amount to Rs 20 lakh. According to top police sources, Sonam helped the other accused in pushing Raghuvanshi's body into a gorge in Meghalaya.

4. Raj Kushwaha's Role: Raj Kushwaha was seen consoling Sonam's father at Raja's funeral, sparking outrage and raising questions about the family's knowledge of their relationship. According to the police, he allegedly hired contract killers to carry out the murder, and his role in the crime is being investigated further. According to Police Raj, in his statement has also revealed that following the murder, Sonam destroyed her mobile phone to erase evidence. Sonam assured Raj that once she became a widow, her father would approve of their marriage. Raj also said that Sonam planned to pass off the murder as a robbery to mislead investigators.

5. Arrests and Investigation: Five people have been arrested in connection with Raja's murder, including Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, and three hired accomplices. Meghalaya's Shillong Police, along with Indore Crime Branch, on Tuesday searched the Indore residence of one of the four accused, Vishal Singh Chauhan, reported ANI.

6. Financial Transactions: The police are probing financial transactions between Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, and the accused killers to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy. Meanwhile, Raja’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, said Sonam planned for their honeymoon and took ₹9 lakhs from Raja to book tickets and hotels. She even insisted on taking all the jewellery with them on the honeymoon.

6. Raj Kushwaha's Relationship with Sonam's Family: Raj Kushwaha worked in the billing department of a plywood unit owned by Sonam's family and had a close relationship with them. This has raised questions about the family's knowledge of their relationship.

7. Sonam's Claim: Sonam claimed she was kidnapped and abandoned in Uttar Pradesh, but the police believe she was involved in the crime and surrendered after learning of Raj Kushwaha's arrest. The investigation has revealed that Sonam attempted to mislead the police, posting from Raja's social media account after his murder to make it seem like he was still alive.

8. Murder Weapon and Autopsy Report: The murder weapon, a dao (machete), was brought from Guwahati and seemed to be a new one, indicating premeditation. According to the preliminary autopsy report, Raja was hit on the back and front of his head.

9. Raja's Family Seeks Justice: Raja's family, particularly his sister Shrasti, a social media influencer, has been actively documenting the developments of the murder case on Instagram, seeking justice for Raja. Meanwhile, Sonam's father denied her involvement in the murder and demanded a CBI probe in the case. Raja's mother has demanded strict punishment for Sonam if she's found guilty. On the other hand, Vipin Raghuvanshi, the brother of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi, said that his brother's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of plotting the murder along with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, came to UP's Ghazipur with two people. He also claimed Sonam's mother knew about the alleged affair but kept it from others.

10. Ongoing Investigation: The investigation is ongoing, with further revelations expected to come to light in this case.

Madhya Pradesh CM has reacted to the incident and has said, "The Sonam Raghuvanshi-Raja Raghuvanshi incident is a lesson to society as well as a very painful incident. It teaches us several lessons. When two families come together through marriage, things need to be taken care of very minutely. Letting children go so far also needs to be thought about. I am hurt by this incident."

As the investigation continues, the nation is left to ponder the shocking details of this case. The murder of Raja Raghuvanshi has brought to light the dark underbelly of human relationships, where love and trust can turn to deceit and betrayal. The police are working tirelessly to bring justice to Raja's family, and it remains to be seen what further revelations will come to light in this case.