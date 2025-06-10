Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Viral Wedding Video Of 'Unhappy' Sonam Raghuvanshi Sparks Outrage After Her Arrest

A viral wedding video showing Sonam Raghuvanshi appearing "unhappy" as her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, applied sindoor to her forehead has ignited social media debates following her arrest in the chilling Meghalaya honeymoon murder case. Sonam, accused of orchestrating her husband's murder, surrendered in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, June 9, after a two-week manhunt.

Wedding Video Fuels Speculation

The brief video, which has gone viral on sites such as X, showed Raja, 29, putting vermilion on Sonam's forehead at their May 11 wedding in Indore. Netizens have flagged Sonam's face, calling her "clearly not happy," and generating gossip about what may have motivated her. The clip emerged just hours after Sonam, 24, was arrested at a dhaba in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on June 9, when the body of Raja was found dumped in a Meghalaya gorge on June 2.

Just take a look at this wedding video of Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi and you will agree that Sonam was clearly not happy with this marriage.



Raja Raghuvanshi would have been alive if Sonam had said No to the marriage. She had the courage to hire contract killers but didn't had…

Murder Investigation And Arrests

Meghalaya Police accused Sonam of contracting killers, including her suspected paramour Raj Kushwaha, to kill Raja on their honeymoon in Sohra, East Khasi Hills. Raja's body, discovered in a gorge by Weisawdong Falls, had two head injuries from a sharp instrument, probably a bloodied machete recovered in the area. A missing gold chain and ring worth Rs 10 lakh heightened suspicions of criminality.

Four others—Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Kushwaha, and Anand Patel—were detained in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, an Indore court gave seven-day transit remand to Rajput, Chauhan, and Kushwaha, who were also medically examined before being handed over to Meghalaya Police for further interrogation. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia confirmed the suspects did indeed know one another, two of whom were friends of Kushwaha, Sonam's alleged accomplice.

Sonam's Innocence Claims

Sonam insisted that she was a victim, not the offender, alleging she was kidnapped and looted, waking up in Ghazipur without any recollection of what happened over the previous days. Her father, Devi Singh, vouches for her innocence, blaming Meghalaya Police for lying about the case and requesting a CBI investigation. But police point to CCTV images, call details, and Sonam's supposed collaboration with Kushwaha as proof of a premeditated conspiracy.

Family And Public Responses

Raja's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, disclosed that Sonam demanded Raja be dressed in costly jewellery, valued at Rs 10 lakh, for the journey, fueling rumours about her motives. Raja's brother Vipul mentioned the quick change of plans by the couple from going to Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to Shillong, which Sonam organized. On X, there has been public outrage, with users blaming Sonam's supposed betrayal and wondering why she could not have rejected the arranged marriage.

Investigation Continues

Meghalaya Police, with SP Vivek Syiem leading the charge, are bringing Sonam to Shillong for a crime scene reenactment. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) continued investigating the case, and one suspect remained on the loose. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma commended the police action, which was taken quickly, highlighting Meghalaya's safety as a tourist destination despite the high-profile crime.