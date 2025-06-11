Meghalaya Murder Case: Passenger Slaps Accused At Indore Airport, Video Goes Viral

A dramatic moment was seen at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore on Tuesday night when a passenger slapped one of the four accused in the sensational Raja Raghuvanshi murder case when they were escorted by Meghalaya Police. The scuffle, caught in a viral video, is a display of public anger over the sensational Meghalaya honeymoon murder.

Incident At The Airport

The face-off came when a 12-member Meghalaya Police squad entered the airport with the accused—Raj Kushwah, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi—after obtaining their transit custody from a local court. A passenger, who was standing with his baggage, suddenly slapped one of the masked accused, venting his ire at the murder that has been an issue of national concern. The identity of the person who was slapped cannot be established as he wore masks, claims witnesses.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: At the Indore Airport, a passenger slapped one of the four accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, who were being escorted by Shillong Police and Indore Crime Branch for a flight to Shillong on transit remand pic.twitter.com/evB5ppJ2I8 — IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2025

Indore's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia confirmed that the police team left for Shillong with the accused for further investigation. "The Meghalaya Police are taking care of the case, and we gave the required assistance," he informed the media.

New Case Developments

The Meghalaya Police said the prime accused and wife of the victim, Sonam Raghuvanshi, came to Indore following the murder on May 23, 2025. "Sonam rented an apartment at Dewas Naka from May 25 to 27," an official said, adding further information would be obtained from Meghalaya officials. Police also went to the home of accused Vishal Chauhan in Indore and confiscated the clothes he purportedly used for the crime. "These will be submitted to a forensic lab to test for blood stains," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Poonamchandra Yadav.

Background Of The Murder

Raja Raghuvanshi, a 29-year-old Indore-based transport business owner, was murdered on his honeymoon in Meghalaya's Sohra region on May 23, 2025. Meghalaya Police accused Sonam, 25, of masterminding the killing with her suspected lover, Raj Kushwah, 20, employing three contract killers—Chauhan, Rajput, and Kurmi. Raja was discovered deceased in Weisawdong Falls gorge on June 2 with two head wounds, according to the post-mortem.

The case has incensed the public at large, with Raja's brother, Vipin, pointing out that Sonam had faked her surrender in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on June 8. People on X express shock, with the going viral airport video fueling demands for justice.

Ongoing Investigation

The Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT) is still investigating the conspiracy, with one suspect still on the run. The forensic examination of the clothes seized and Sonam's itinerary in Indore is likely to yield decisive evidence. While the accused are interrogated in Shillong, the country waits for more developments in this spine-chilling murder case.