New Delhi: Sonam Raghuvanshi of Indore, who went missing 17 days ago during her honeymoon in Shillong, Meghalaya, has finally been found at a dhaba in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. This news has not only brought relief to her family, but also to the entire country, which was worried day and night in the hope of her safe return. Sonam has spoken to her family over the phone, and now the police are interrogating them so that the mystery of this mysterious case can be solved.

What is the whole case?

Sonam and her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, who was a transport businessman from Indore, went to Shillong for their honeymoon after their marriage on 11 May 2025. The couple, who reached Meghalaya on 20 May, had last contact with the family on 23 May. After this, both their phones were switched off, and their rented Activa scooter was found abandoned in Sohrarim. On 2 June, Raja's decomposed body was found in a deep ditch near Wei Sodong waterfall, after which the police registered a murder case. But no trace of Sonam was found, due to which the family started suspecting kidnapping and trafficking.

Investigation and Raja's Murder

Raja's decomposed body was found on June 2, 2025, in a deep ditch near the waterfall.

The police registered a murder case and found a dao (machete) near the crime scene.

Three attackers from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, and a woman has surrendered in connection with Raja's murder.

How was Sonam found in Ghazipur?

17 days later, i.e., on June 9, 2025, Sonam was seen at a dhaba in Ghazipur. It is being said that she called her family from the dhaba and told them her location. The family immediately informed the local police, after which the Ghazipur police took Sonam into custody. Currently, the police are interrogating her to understand how she reached Ghazipur from Shillong and what happened to her in these 17 days. According to sources, Sonam was tired and in a disturbed state, but is safe.

Case of the missing Indore couple: Case of the missing Indore couple. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma tweeted, "Meghalaya Police has achieved a major success within 7 days in the Raja murder case. 3 attackers from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, a woman has surrendered, and the operation to nab another attacker is still on."

Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant .. well done #meghalayapolice — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 9, 2025

Family's reaction

Sonam's brother, Govind, who was looking for her in Shillong, said, "We were sure that my sister is alive. Thank God she was found." The family had earlier suspected kidnapping, especially because the incident spot was close to the Bangladesh border. Sonam's father had also appealed to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for help. Now the family is waiting for Sonam to return to Indore.

Police investigation and questions

Shillong police, NDRF, and SIT teams were constantly looking for Sonam. After Raja's murder, the police found a Dao, a broken mobile screen, a smartwatch, and a raincoat, but there was no trace of Sonam. Now the Ghazipur police are trying to find out how Sonam reached there. Did she come on her own, or did someone leave her there? Was there a conspiracy behind Raja's murder and Sonam's disappearance, or was it a case of robbery? Answers to these questions are still pending.

The family is relieved to have found Sonam, but the mystery of Raja's murder and the reason for Sonam's disappearance are still not clear. Meghalaya Police has intensified the investigation into the case and is coordinating with Ghazipur Police. The family has demanded a CBI inquiry so that the whole truth of this case can be revealed.