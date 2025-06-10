Honeymoon Murder: The spine-chilling incident of Raja Raghuvanshi's murder has stunned the nation, several details of the case have emerged, and his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with other accused, were arrested.

The accused who were arrested include Akash Rajput, Vishal Chauhan, and Raj Kushwaha, who was the alleged lover of Sonam.

In an alleged video of Raja Raghuvanshi's funeral that has surfaced, the accused Raj Kushwaha was seen with Sonam's father.

Sonam Raghuvanshi's Arrest

Raja and Sonam, residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 23. Later, Raja Raghuvanshi's body was discovered in a gorge near the Weisawdong Parking Lot in Meghalaya on June 2, as per IANS.

Sonam was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road, informed a senior police official of Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

Meghalaya Police on Tuesday brought Sonam Raghuvanshi to Phulwari Sarif police station in Patna, Bihar. Additionally, ANI reported, citing the Meghalaya police, that she is the 'prime accused' in the alleged murder.

The allegations are that Raja Raghuvanshi was killed during the honeymoon trip by contract killers reportedly hired by Sonam.

Raja Raghuvanshi Postmortem

Earlier, Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor informed that, according to the post-mortem report of Raja Raghuvanshi, he had two head injuries.

"Post mortem saying two head injuries with a sharp cutting weapon," Kharkongor said.

(with ANI inputs)