Police have discovered that Sanjay Verma, whom Sonam Raghuvanshi called 100 times before their marriage and whose name appeared in Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case, is actually her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, according to media reports.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's decomposed body was recovered on June 2 from a gorge in Meghalaya.

Police have arrested his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and four others: Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Kushwaha, and Anand in connection with Raja Raghuvanshi's murder.

Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly paid around Rs 20 lakh to contract killers for the murder.

According to the police, Raja Raghuvanshi, a 29-year-old owner of a transport business based in Indore, was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 23, 2025. Police have accused Sonam of orchestrating the murder alongside her alleged lover, Raj Kushwah and three contract killers.

Sonam's brother, Govind, has claimed that his sister is involved in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.

"This channel of Raj Kushwaha, Vishal and others became through Sonam only, and this confirms her involvement. That is why I believe that she has a role,” ANI quoted Govind as saying.

Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother, Sachin, has appealed to the government to award life imprisonment until death to Sonam.

"I am very satisfied with the investigation being done by Meghalaya Police. Meghalaya was defamed due to Sonam Raghuvanshi and strict action should be taken against her. I appeal to the government to award life imprisonment until death to Sonam," ANI quoted Sachin as saying.

Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, said that if he came face to face with Sonam, then he would ask her why she killed his brother, Raja Raghuvanshi.

"Meghalaya Police is working well to deliver justice to Raja. If I come face to face with her (Sonam), I will ask her why she killed Raja, what was his fault," ANI quoted Vipin as saying.

(With ANI inputs)