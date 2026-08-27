/'Most of life has passed': Mehbooba Mufti marks 30 years of political struggle and sacrifice

At the dinner, the PDP chief spoke not as a distant politician but as someone addressing her own people. "I am not speaking like a politician here. I am speaking to my own people. When you people sometimes come to our office, and for some questions I get angry, I do that, treating you all as my own people.” She expressed deep appreciation that senior journalists had responded to her invitation. “I am happy many senior journalists had come. I called them, and they came. I can’t name all of you. But I want to thank all of you for supporting me, praising me, and criticizing me when you felt I was making mistakes or doing things wrong. I have learned a lot from you.”