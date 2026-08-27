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'Most of life has passed': Mehbooba Mufti marks 30 years of political struggle and sacrifice

Marking 30 years in politics, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti reflected on her turbulent journey, sacrifices, and enduring bond with journalists in an emotional gathering.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
'Most of life has passed': Mehbooba Mufti marks 30 years of political struggle and sacrifice
Image Credit: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti hosted a dinner to mark 30 years of her political journey.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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'Most of life has passed': Mehbooba Mufti marks 30 years of political struggle and sacrifice
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