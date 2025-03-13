Advertisement
NewsIndia
HOLI 2025

Mehbooba Mufti Blames UP CM For Communal Tensions Amid Holi Celebrations

Mufti accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using communal politics to divert attention from issues like unemployment and inflation.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 08:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mehbooba Mufti Blames UP CM For Communal Tensions Amid Holi Celebrations

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of fueling communal tensions during the Holi and Jumma celebrations.  

Speaking to reporters in Shopian, Mufti said the atmosphere in the country is deteriorating. She highlighted how Hindus and Muslims have historically celebrated festivals together in harmony. 

"Earlier, Holi was celebrated with joy, with both communities coming together in harmony, much like they do during Eid. However, the current climate is tainted, particularly by the actions of the UP Chief Minister," she said. 

Mufti, who is also the president of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using communal politics to divert attention from issues like unemployment and inflation. 

"The BJP thrives on polarizing society and targeting Muslims to further its political agenda," she said. 

She criticized BJP leaders for focusing on religious divisions instead of governance. 

"This strategy not only diverts attention from real problems but also consolidates their vote bank by creating religious divisions," she added. 

Mufti warned that such politics could have long-term consequences for India's social fabric. 

"India has always been known for its diversity and inclusivity. The BJP’s tactics are pushing us towards instability," she said. 

She urged people to remain cautious of communal narratives meant to distract from important issues. Referring to former Pakistan President Zia-ul-Haq, she warned of the dangers of rising communal tensions. 

"The kind of behavior directed at Muslims is deeply troubling. We must remember that our country has thrived on Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, where Hindus and Muslims coexisted peacefully," she said. 

Mufti also took a dig at the UP government, saying it has failed to provide jobs and livelihood to its people. 

"They keep people happy by targeting Muslims instead," she added.

