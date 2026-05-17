Mehbooba Mufti calls for dialogue, says peace in Kashmir must be built with 'dignity'

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Peoples Democratic Party, said the Kashmir issue cannot be resolved through development alone and urged the Centre to begin meaningful political outreach and dialogue. Speaking at a party workers’ convention at Sher-e-Kashmir Park, Mufti stressed that engagement and talks remain the only way forward for lasting peace in the region.

“We believe in engagement and talks. We seek peace with dignity,” she said.

Mufti stated that while development initiatives are important, they cannot substitute political reconciliation and humanitarian outreach. According to her, meaningful dialogue could shape the legacy of national leadership and strengthen peace across South Asia.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Talks can make you a statesman for peace in the region and South Asia. Peace in Kashmir can show the way forward,” she said.

Calling peace in the region a necessity, Mufti emphasised that channels of communication between India and Pakistan must remain open. She also appealed for an end to hatred and polarisation, urging leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to ensure their public calls for harmony are reflected in actions on the ground.

“Hate must end, the message of peace spoken about by RSS leaders must reflect on the ground,” she said.

Mufti asserted that peace cannot remain limited to speeches or slogans and must be experienced by ordinary citizens in daily life. She said ending divisiveness was essential not only for the stability of Jammu and Kashmir but also for the wider country.

Outlining her vision for the region, Mufti spoke about transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a bridge of peace through cross-border connectivity, unrestricted travel and free trade with neighbouring regions. She said reopening traditional trade and travel routes could unlock economic opportunities while helping divided families reconnect.

“Jammu and Kashmir can be central hub of economic cooperation and peace for the entire South Asian subcontinent,” she said.

Mufti also demanded the immediate release of detainees and prisoners ahead of Eid, describing it as the “first real confidence-building measure” needed to restore public trust.

“Our party seeks peace with dignity and we believe any solution to Kashmir must be pursued through dialogue and democratic means within the framework of constitution,” she said.

She argued that releasing detainees held without serious charges would replace the current “atmosphere of silence and fear” with a message of healing and reconciliation. Mufti further pointed out that many under-trials have spent years in distant prisons without receiving fair or speedy trials, causing emotional and financial hardship to their families.

Alongside the release of detainees, she proposed several confidence-building measures, including revoking the Public Safety Act (PSA), returning local power projects and reopening cross-border trade and travel routes.

Mufti maintained that lasting peace cannot be achieved solely through security measures and instead requires sustained political engagement and economic cooperation. She stressed that reviving cross-border trade would reduce the region’s isolation and contribute to trust-building between communities.

Referring to relations between India and Pakistan, Mufti said Islamabad should respond positively to outreach efforts made by New Delhi to ensure long-term regional peace.

She also recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Lahore bus diplomacy and subsequent peace initiatives, saying India had made genuine attempts to open dialogue. However, she criticised Pakistan’s response at the time, stating that “the response from the other side was not appropriate” and did not match New Delhi’s goodwill gestures.

Despite past setbacks, Mufti insisted that continuous and constructive engagement between both countries remains the only viable path for South Asia’s future.

At the same time, she clarified that her position was not linked to demands for Kashmir’s handover, a referendum or any secessionist agenda. Instead, she said the focus should remain on building economic opportunities, strengthening regional ties and reducing divisions across the region.