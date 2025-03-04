Mehbooba Mufti Condemns J-K Govt, Says 'Article 370 Abrogation Being Normalised'

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, in a press conference, targeted the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) government for endorsing the unconstitutional actions taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir. Mehbooba alleged that the NC was working to legitimize the BJP’s policies, including the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

“Unfortunately, what was once unconstitutional is now being normalised by the elected government, which came to power with a different manifesto, promising to fight for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. But it seems they (NC) are justifying the BJP’s decisions of the past six years,” she said.



“There was no mention of any resolution regarding the restoration of Article 370, which the NC claims to have brought forward. This cabinet hasn’t even dared to discuss it,” Mehbooba added.

Taking aim at the Lieutenant Governor’s address during the opening session of the Budget Session, she said there was nothing for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the address.

Criticising Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba said, “He can’t even stand up for the rights of the people who voted for him in large numbers. Omar says he doesn’t want to be Arvind Kejriwal. No one is asking him to be Kejriwal, but at least he should stand up for his people.”

“Omar Sahib says he can’t get Article 370 back from the BJP. But when the BJP could campaign for 70 years to remove it, why can’t you at least take a stand and say its removal was unconstitutional?” Mehbooba said while targeting J-K CM.

She further added that issues of daily wagers, the right to property, and unemployment, should also be addressed.

Mehbooba urged the National Conference and other political parties to support their bills in the House. She said her party had introduced several bills in the assembly for the regularization of daily wagers, the right to property, and a ban on alcohol, and hoped all parties would unite to get these bills passed.