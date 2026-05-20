'You reap what you sow': Mehbooba Mufti on Rahul Gandhi's 'traitor' remark against PM Modi, Amit Shah

People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid the controversy over his “traitor” remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking in Shopian, Mufti said the BJP was now “reaping what it sowed” after years of branding Muslims and secular voices as anti-national and traitors.

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Mehbooba Mufti says BJP started the 'traitor' narrative

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Dismissing the controversy surrounding Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, Mehbooba Mufti questioned why there was so much outrage over the Congress leader’s statement.

“Why such an uproar simply because Rahul Gandhi made a remark? This has become the BJP’s standard rhetoric, branding every secular individual a ‘traitor,’ telling them to ‘go to Pakistan,’ and now even telling them to ‘go to Iran’,” Mufti said while speaking to journalists in Shopian.

She alleged that BJP leaders had normalized such language over the years and said the party was now facing the consequences of its own political narrative.

#WATCH | Shopian, J&K: On Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM Narendra Modi, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti says, “Since 2014, the BJP has labelled every individual here a ‘traitor’ or a ‘turncoat.’ Yet, back then, none of you raised an outcry. On the contrary, that period was marked by the… pic.twitter.com/O8uAhrDAsL — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2026

Mufti targets BJP

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister further said, “I believe that the seeds the BJP has sown in this country are now bearing fruit, and they are the ones getting pricked by the harvest.”

Mufti also referred to incidents involving the demolition of Muslim homes and claimed that there was little public outrage at the time.

Her remarks came amid a heated political debate following Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi and Shah of attacking constitution

Addressing a public gathering in his former Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi, Rahul Gandhi launched a strong attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rahul Gandhi said, “What would you call a person who attacks and destroys the Constitution? You would call him a traitor. That is why I have openly stated that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are attacking the Constitution.”

#WATCH | Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, says, "...What would you call a person who attacks and destroys the Constitution? You would call him a traitor. That is why I have openly stated that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are attacking the… pic.twitter.com/hZrK5KFpL7 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2026

Rahul Gandhi further accused the BJP government of weakening institutions and favoring industrialists while claiming electoral manipulation.

The Congress leader also said he would never apologize for his remarks despite demands from BJP and RSS supporters.

Mufti praises Kashmiri youth

Apart from defending Rahul Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti also praised the growing political awareness among Kashmiri youth and college students.

She said the future of Jammu and Kashmir rests in the hands of young people and expressed confidence in their ability to shape the region’s future through democratic participation and awareness.

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