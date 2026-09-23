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Mehbooba Mufti warns India risks becoming a 'banana republic' amid Election Commission row and Pakistan crackdowns

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti warns that democratic standards are eroding in India and Pakistan, pointing to controversies over voter roll revisions and the detention of political figures.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 08:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 08:13 PM IST
Mehbooba Mufti warns India risks becoming a 'banana republic' amid Election Commission row and Pakistan crackdowns
Image Credit: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti addresses a public rally. (IANS)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Mehbooba Mufti warns India risks becoming a 'banana republic' amid Election Commission row and Pakistan crackdowns
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