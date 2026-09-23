/Mehbooba Mufti warns India risks becoming a 'banana republic' amid Election Commission row and Pakistan crackdowns

Drawing a parallel between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, Mufti observed that India and Pakistan often cast as rival “sibling states” appear to be competing not in development or good governance, but in the erosion of democratic norms at home. In India, the test is whether institutional checks, including internal dissent within the Election Commission, can resist executive pressure. In Pakistan, the detention of political figures and family members under public-order laws is seen by rights groups as further evidence of shrinking space for dissent.