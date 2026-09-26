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PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti calls for Jantar Mantar protest on voter rolls

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has urged "secular-minded" Indians to join protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on September 29 over alleged voter deletions and demolition of religious sites.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 12:03 AM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 12:06 AM IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti calls for Jantar Mantar protest on voter rolls
Image Credit: ANI. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti calls for Jantar Mantar protest on voter rolls
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